Eddie Butler, former Wales rugby captain and commentator, dies aged 65

Butler also became much-respected journalist.
VOICE OF RUGBY: Eddie Butler, the BBC commentator who has passed away.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:47

Eddie Butler, the former Wales rugby union captain who went on to become a much-loved writer and broadcaster, has died at the age of 65.

Butler was reported by the Prostate Cymru charity to have died in his sleep during a fund-raising trek in Peru.

“Ed was the voice of Wales and we were honoured to have him as part of our charity,” read a statement. “We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

“Over the last week Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail trek to Machu Picchu.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes. He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts. The charity will not be making any immediate further comment. We also ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time.” 

Butler won 16 caps between 1980 and 1984 during an illustrious playing career, before becoming a respected figure in writing with the Guardian and Observer, and broadcasting with the BBC.

