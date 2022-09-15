Expect points from Dan Sheehan, the URC's most effective player

Leinster had four of the top 10 most effective players in last year's United Rugby Championship, according to a new player ranking system that measures performance in URC games as well as international and EPCR competition.
The BKT URC Top 100 will measure player impact this season using the StatMaster xP algorithm which awards players points across a range of categories.
StatMaster applies an “expected points” (xP) algorithm to each event in a games, then measures the impact each player has on his side’s chance of scoring.
A player gains points by producing plays that increase his team’s probability of making the next score — such as crashing past defenders, nailing a 50/22 kick, earning a scrum penalty or winning a turnover on his own try-line.
Players lost points for costly errors such as turnovers or knock-ons. The algorithm adjusts for match factors, including a player’s position, his location on the field, the phase type, the time on the clock, and the quality of his teammates and opponents.
Leinster's Dan Sheehan merged as the most effective player in the URC when using these methods to measure performances over the last 12 months.
Leinster's James Lowe, Ross Byrne and Ronan Kelleher also featured in the top 10. There are two Munster players — Tadhg Beirne at 2 and Peter O'Mahony at 10.
The BKT URC Top 100 will be updated monthly on unitedrugby.com.
1. Dan Sheehan, Leinster
2. Tadhg Beirne, Munster
3. Rory Darge, Glasgow Warriors
4. James Lowe, Leinster
5. Ross Byrne, Leinster
6. Sam Lousi, Scarlets
7. Toa Halafihi, Benetton
8. Ronan Kelleher, Leinster
9. Thomas du Toit, Cell C Sharks
10. Peter O'Mahony, Munster