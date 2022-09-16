Can the Welsh dragon roar in the URC this season?

Wales' four professional sides struggled to make any sort of impact in the inaugural United Rugby Championship and haven’t been serious players on the club scene for the past four seasons.

But it wasn’t always this way, there was a time when at least three of the four Welsh sides were competing at the cutting edge of the old PRO12 with the Ospreys being crowned champions on four occasions, and the Scarlets winning it twice.

But since the Scarlets competed in the 2018 PRO14 final, falling short against Leinster, the Welsh sides have been nowhere to be seen when it comes to the latter stages of this competition. While the plight of Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets might be puzzling to Irish rugby supporters, especially given Wales' success in the Six Nations over the past 15 years, it really isn’t that difficult to understand.

Despite all four sides possessing a plethora of quality players Wales’ talent is diluted due to a lack of investment. While the Irish Rugby Football Union invest in its four provinces and see the benefit of success below the national side the Welsh Rugby Union have been reluctant to fund its professional sides in the same manner.

So, have the Welsh sides got any chance in this season’s URC? Well at last we might finally have a Welsh side who could potentially rub shoulders with the best.

The Ospreys have by far the strongest squad in Wales and should, on paper at least, be challenging the likes of Leinster, Munster, Stormers, and Bulls. They have quality in every department and are arguably the only Welsh side who can physically match the South African franchises up-front.

This will be former London Irish and Bath head coach Toby Booth’s third season at the helm, and there has been steady progress year-on-year with the Swansea based side beating both Munster and Ulster at home last season. They won the Welsh Shield but fell four points short of making the play-offs due to their inability to pick up winning bonus points. But any side with the likes of George North, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Webb, and Justin Tipuric in their XV should be viewed as a threat, and it would be a big surprise if the Ospreys didn’t at the very least make the play-offs this season.

The undoing of the Welsh sides has been a lack of strength of depth, but the Ospreys are now better placed to cope without their internationals, and their season would be a deemed a failure if they weren’t to make the last eight.

Cardiff, who kick off their season with a tricky home tie against Munster have made some eye-catching signings. They have signed Wales and British & Irish Lions pair Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau from the Scarlets and Bath, respectively with openside Thomas Young coming on board from Wasps, and giant lock Lopeti Timani joining from Toulon.

Cardiff were wildly inconsistent last season beating both Leinster and Glasgow at home but shipping 69 points against Benetton in Treviso. Their back division is among the sharpest in the competition but there remain doubts over whether their front-five can compete with the better sides in this competition, while they lack the depth of the Ospreys.

Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets could be an intriguing prospect this term with the former Ulster attack coach enjoying a full pre-season with his squad having been appointed late in the day last season. The Scarlets are one of the most potent attacking sides in the United Rugby Championship scoring 65 tries last season, but on the flip side they leaked 73 tries.

Former Leinster contact skills coach Hugh Hogan paid the price for their abysmal defensive effort, and Peel will hope former Wales assistant Gareth Williams can tighten up their defence. The Scarlets have the best quality of overseas players in Wales with the likes of Argentina back-rower Tomas Lezana, Scotland blindside Blade Thomson, and Tongan No 8 Sione Kalamafoni key to their hopes. But the best signing made by a Welsh club in the off-season is undoubtedly former All Blacks back-five forward Vaea Fifita who has joined from Wasps. Fifita is a world class lineout forward, and an extremely gifted player with an outrageous offloading game. The Scarlets are capable of beating any side in the URC when their attacking game clicks, but whether they can achieve the level of consistency needed to make the play-offs is the lingering question.

The Dragons have been the whipping boys of Welsh rugby for the past decade but sunk to new depths last season where they failed to win a single home game. There has been a lot of changes at Rodney Parade this summer with 11 new signings including Wales props Rob Evans and Rhodri Jones, Exeter Chiefs lock Sean Lonsdale, and former Super Rugby utility back Sio Tomkinson who has signed from the Highlanders. The Dragons were in danger of getting chopped last season and need to show serious signs of improvement this time out.

The Welsh sides don’t have the same level of depth and quality as the Irish provinces which means this season will be another struggle but for the first time in a long while the Ospreys could muscle their way back into the mix.