Easterby out to plant seeds in South Africa as an important pathway re-emerges

It’s seven years since an Emerging Ireland side last got together and Allen Clarke’s lads claimed the Tbilisi Cup with a 33-point drubbing off Georgia. The silverware was nice but the long-term return on investment was the whole point of the affair.

Four of the players who featured in that decider had already won a handful of senior caps. Ten of the others from the matchday 23 earned promotion in the years to come with Andrew Conway and Jack Conan among the most decorated graduates.

Conan was the first to be invited upstairs when being blooded just months later in a World Cup warm-up game. The hope now, as Simon Easterby bids to take a 35-strong Emerging Ireland to South Africa next month, is that this trick can be repeated.

And past mistakes avoided.

Ireland’s Pool B opener, against Romania, is only 359 days away and the IRFU is looking to make up for lost time with these games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs after losing so much prep work through Covid-cancelled tours.

“It’s not Test match rugby but we want to provide an environment that is closely aligned to what we do in the senior side,” Easterby said, “and then we will then have far more understanding as to whether they can step up the next couple of months and beyond to the World Cup.”

The pathway is there. Easterby, who will act as head coach while Andy Farrell stays in Ireland, laid it out when expressing the hope that some of this squad would do enough to be part of November’s ‘A’ game against a New Zealand equivalent and maybe even the senior game against Fiji.

The idea is that this will be as close to the real thing as this young group can get while wearing a green jersey. All three opponents reached the Currie Cup semi-finals and Ireland will look to play the same adventurous brand of rugby on a fast track.

“We want them to be as good as they could be and there will be players who surprise us, the public and supporters with what they do and maybe some of them just haven’t had that exposure at the higher level yet," added Easterby. "It’s a win-win.”

The squad is made up of 35 players, only four of whom have been capped. Three featured in the summer against the New Zealand Maoris and most are honed from recent Ireland U20 squads. Leinster provide 11 men, Munster 10, Ulster nine and Connacht five.

They fly out on Sunday the 25th for three games that will be played in a ten-day period after a three-day camp in Abbotstown and, while all are available for their provinces in the URC this week, they will obviously miss a handful of rounds thereafter.

You can imagine how the provinces must have felt about this. Ulster, for example, are losing two scrum-halves in Nathan Doak and Michael McDonald and two wingers in Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McElroy. That’s gotta hurt.

Easterby insisted that they were not “ripping the heart out of the provinces”, pointing out that senior internationals are due to return to action soon, and predicted that injuries between now and departure will likely lead to tweaks on the travelling party.

“There were another 20 players that were discussed and considered that aren't in the 35, so it's not like this is the only 35 names we looked at and considered," he said.

“There have been lots of conversations over the last couple of weeks around each position and also how that affects the provinces. And, yeah, I can sympathise with what they're doing and how they're trying to build performances and momentum into their season.”

The bigger picture was heavily emphasised but drill into the minutiae of it and there are obvious areas of opportunity for individuals, not least Ciaran Frawley who gets to back up his starring role against the Maoris a few months ago.

Easterby spoke about him taking on the Johnny Sexton role both on and off the park while Ireland’s lack of depth at tighthead prop makes the parts to be played by the likes of Tom Clarkson, Sam Illo and Roman Salanoa of particular interest.

The inclusion of Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith after recent World Cup sevens bronze medals catches the eye, as does the naming of Munster new boy Antoine Frisch, but most of those involved will be planting seeds that won’t bud until the next World Cup cycle.

Emerging Ireland Squad: Toyota Challenge 2022

Backs: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Jack Crowley (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster), Stewart Moore (Ulster), Chay Mullins (Connacht), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster), Andrew Smith (Leinster). Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Tom Clarkson (Leinster), James Culhane (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Brian Deeny (Leinster), John Hodnett (Munster), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Alex Kendellen (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Michael Milne (Leinster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster), Roman Salonoa (Munster), Alex Soroka (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht), Josh Wycherley (Munster).