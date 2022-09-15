Munster season preview: A new, exciting era begins but the same questions remain

After an anti-climactic end to the Johann van Graan era at Munster Rugby and a trophy drought now extending into a 12th season, what should we expect from the close-season regime change? Can the changes at the top kick-start a push for honours or does the advent of a fifth different head coach since Tony McGahan’s 2011 Magners League final victory spell another campaign of resetting objectives that requires supporters to exercise yet another large dollop of patience?

Just days before the big kick-off to the 2022-23 campaign, we ask some key questions to establish just exactly where Munster are at.

What has the new coaching ticket changed?

When Graham Rowntree stepped up from forwards coach to replace the Bath-bound van Graan he said his philosophy would be evident in his choice of assistants so the recruitment of a couple of former Munster players in Denis Leamy (defence, having been contact skills coach at Leinster) and Mike Prendergast (attack, from Racing 92) should bode well for the way the Reds’ gameplan will evolve in the coming weeks and months.

Yet the tweaks made by the incoming head coach from what has gone before suggests an equally important and potentially significant sea-change in culture and approach that could bring out the best in a well-balanced squad of exciting youngsters and established internationals.

Training sessions are of a higher intensity than previously with fewer huddles and less chat while the increased, more focused detail introduced in team meetings and smaller coach-player sessions has also been well received and happy, empowered players tend to produce better, more cohesive performances. Just look at Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

What obstacles await Rowntree?

It would not be Munster if there were not pitfalls lying in wait at some point in the upcoming campaign and resources are sure to be stretched with the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, a newly confirmed A international in November and the usual does of injury misfortune.

And then there’s the fact that rugby’s greatest soap opera can always be relied upon to throw up the unexpected turn in the road. Alas, that has sometimes meant tragedy, but often self-inflicted wounds and more often than not just plain old bad luck.

Little could top last season’s Covid outbreak in South Africa and the prolonged crisis of self-isolation and unavailability but there has been no more resilient dressing room than Munster’s and if it can withstand whatever rugby and throws at it this time around as well as it has in the past then Rowntree and his squad will be the stronger for it.

Most Exciting Signing?

In a summer that has seen more outs than ins the arrival of Malakai Fekitoa stands out by a country mile. The former All Black could not be considered a like for like replacement for the departed Damian de Allende but Fekitoa does pack a punch and adds the potential of crowd-pleasing and game-breaking X-factor to the Munster midfield.

The biggest question is whether the now-Tongan international can put the injury misery of his three seasons at Wasps firmly behind him and contribute to his new team on a consistent basis.

FLAIR PLAYER: Malakai Fekitoa of Munster is tackled by Caolan Englefield of London Irish. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Player Who Will Be Missed Most?

It would be easy to say de Allende but at least Munster brought in a Test quality centre in his stead. The same cannot be said for the decision to cut ties with John Ryan. The tighthead prop from Cork gave his all to the cause of his native province and while the Munster front row has come in for plenty of stick in recent years, Ryan was rarely found wanting when it came to the crunch.

A seasoned international still with miles in the tank, the 34-year-old’s departure for England leaves Munster with only fellow veteran Stephen Archer as a tighthead with any significant experience. Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa are next in line to stake a claim to the number three jersey but neither had any serious exposure to gametime under the previous regime.

Salanoa’s call up to the Emerging Ireland squad yesterday suggests he is well regarded but the Hawaiian-born prop has been plagued by injury niggles since arriving from Leinster during the 2020 lockdown and Munster will be looking to him to step up and fill the vacuum left by Ryan’s exit. For now, Munster’s loss is Wasps’ considerable gain.

Player To Make The Biggest Impression?

Is this the season RG Snyman finally gets the opportunity to prove what an inspired signing he appeared to be when van Graan brought both him and fellow World Cup-winning Springbok to Munster two summers ago? His injury travails are by now seared into the brains of Munster supporters but so too should be the impact he has made in his rare moments in red over the past two seasons. The giant lock has repaid the faith shown in him in that time by extending his stay in the province and though he has been ruled out for the opening games of the new campaign, hopes will be high that Munster can finally reap the rewards of the now 27-year-old’s presence in the squad.

COMEBACK KING? Munster's RG Snyman offloads. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Players With Most To Prove?

You can really look no further than the number 10 jersey for this and therein lies the rub for both Rowntree and Prendergast as they embark on this new adventure. At the outset of this first season in a new era, there is an opportunity to stake a claim to the revered red jersey.

For Joey Carbery, still the apparent first-choice fly-half, there is the pressure to once and for all nail down his status as Johnny Sexton’s heir apparent ahead of the Ireland captain’s swansong at the 2023 World Cup and a strong season for Munster in which he finally returns to his absolute peak as a creative spark following the long-term injury that robbed him of a season and a half of gametime. And then there are his own, in-house younger rivals in Ben Healy and Jack Crowley.

Healy’s game saw a definite uptick last season beyond his solid game management but it was Crowley, the more instinctive playmaker of the pair, who Andy Farrell selected for that three-game Emerging Ireland tour to vie with Ciaran Frawley and former squad-mate Jake Flannery for a shot at Test rugby. In this pivotal season for Munster’s fly-halves, each of the three frontline candidates has plenty of motivation behind their respective bids.

TOP TEN: Munster's Joey Carbery

So what would be a good season?

Only this week, Leamy urged understanding, suggesting it could be five or six months before the fruits of the summer’s groundwork are truly realised. The changes implemented by the new management at Munster will take time to bed in, we have been told, particularly after a shortened pre-season due to the campaign’s early finish next May ahead of a summer of World Cup preparations.

That does not suggest Munster are in for a season of struggle but nor should we expect instant rewards and no-one inside the camp is talking about silverware this time around. Rowntree will seek improvement from his squad with every training session and certainly game on game this season.

There will be good days and inevitably some backward steps in terms of performances along the way but if the new systems introduced this summer click as well as Munster supporters know these players are capable of clicking in previous set-ups then there may be some pleasant surprises in store.