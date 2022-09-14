UCC confirm Michael Bradley as new rugby head coach

University College Cork RFC have confirmed Michael Bradley as their new head coach and announced a strong coaching ticket behind the former PRO14 Coach of the Year for the upcoming Energia All Ireland League season.

The Irish Examiner reported in July that the former Connacht, Edinburgh and Zebre coach would be taking the reins at UCC following their relegation from Men’s Division 1A and on Wednesday the College unveiled a coaching team that includes former Irish internationals Ken O’Connell and Paul McCarthy as well as ex-Munster fly-half Scott Deasy.

Appointing Bradley, voted the PRO14 Coaches’ Coach of the Year for the 2020/21 season while at Zebre, was something of a coup for UCC given the depth of his experience as both a head coach and an Ireland scrum-half and the Corkman spoke of his excitement at the prospect of working College’s young squad at the Mardyke.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with UCC Rugby,” Bradley said. “It is exciting and challenging to work with some of the most talented young rugby players at this critical juncture in their career.

“University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena have fully supported the UCC Rugby project. Our vision is to play exciting, winning rugby and to make the Mardyke venue an excellent match-day experience for all who come to support our teams.”

Like Bradley, both O’Connell and McCarthy have professional coaching backgrounds with Munster Rugby. O’Connell has served his province as an elite development officer, coach development officer and was on the coaching ticket that guided Munster to British & Irish Cup success in 2012.

McCarthy, who played alongside Bradley on Ireland’s 1992 tour of New Zealand, was Munster’s scrum coach between 2002 and 2013.

Deasy was a member of that B&I Cup-winning side and played for Munster for four seasons to 2013 before leaving the pro game and signing for Lansdowne, becoming their all-time top points scorer in the AIL with more than 600 points.

The group’s appointments were welcomed by Head of UCC Sport Morgan Buckley who said: “In this, the 150th anniversary of the founding of UCC RFC, I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to campus. Michael is a world class coach who will add to the storied history of UCC RFC.

“I wish Michael, Scott, Ken, and Paul every success this season.”

UCC’s first game in Division 1B sees them get their campaign up and running at Malone in Belfast on October 1 and the club’s chairperson Vivian Nathan said of Bradley: “Michael will bring an extra dimension and positivity to the club as we embark on the next chapter of our journey.”