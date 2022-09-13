Cullen will search for 'common ground' on Emerging Ireland tour

Any season that signs off with a World Cup makes for a hectic affair and this latest campaign will start at a pace with the news of an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and an Ireland ‘A’ game against a New Zealand equivalent.

That’s four extra international games shoehorned into a diary that has long been bursting at the seams and it will ask searching questions of the country’s strength in depth given the overlap with URC games in the weeks to come.