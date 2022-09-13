Cullen will search for 'common ground' on Emerging Ireland tour

This latest campaign will start at a pace with the news of an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and an Ireland ‘A’ game against a New Zealand equivalent.
BALANCING ACT: Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 08:05
Brendan O'Brien

Any season that signs off with a World Cup makes for a hectic affair and this latest campaign will start at a pace with the news of an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and an Ireland ‘A’ game against a New Zealand equivalent.

That’s four extra international games shoehorned into a diary that has long been bursting at the seams and it will ask searching questions of the country’s strength in depth given the overlap with URC games in the weeks to come.

Leinster will, inevitably, be asked to contribute a chunk of those players required for the additional appointments but Leo Cullen cut a relaxed figure when asked how or if all this was complicating things ahead of the new league season.

“You’ve got to always work with the system. That's the system. Do you know what I mean? We'll always have a healthy debate about certain things in the background. ‘We think this would be good for this person’. And we just tease it out and try to get some level of common ground.” 

The New Zealand ‘A’ game, another step on the road to future-proofing the international side ahead of France 2023, is due to happen on Friday, November 4th, the night before Andy Farrell’s main side face South Africa’s world champions at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen doesn’t expect that to impact his side’s season. Leinster play seven games in as many week between this Saturday and the end of October before a break of almost a month while the November internationals take place.

