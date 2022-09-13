Cullen leaves door open for Sexton to feature post-World Cup

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Jonathan Sexton featuring for the province after next year’s World Cup.

The veteran out-half brought speculation as to his intentions to an end last March when declaring he would retire after the 2023 competition in France and he could have hardly been any clearer about it.

“Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup,” he declared prior to Ireland’s win against England in the Six Nations, but the 37-year old’s form means it is almost inevitable that talk should persist about him continuing on.

Sexton, world player of the year in 2018, was as good as ever during Ireland’s recent series win in New Zealand, and add to that the fact that the next generation of Leinster and Ireland tens has not been able to dislodge him.

Cullen took the query over his captain’s future in good spirits. He joked about how Tom Brady – whose longevity has been used as an example for Sexton – had retired from American football but since returned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We'll see,” Cullen said of his talisman. “When you get on to that stage it's unchartered territory. It's still a long way away, the end of the World Cup is over a year away, so what does it look like at the end of the season?

“When did he agree a deal, post Six Nations wasn't it, as in last year (sic). We're so early in the season now and he's obviously contracted to post World Cup but, yeah, we'll see the desire levels and all the rest. It's early days.” Whatever about the exact timing of it, Sexton will not go on forever. Even Brady, 45 years of age now, knows that time can’t be defied forever and Cullen touched on this natural order of things by pointing to Leinster’s prep for this Saturday’s URC opener away to Zebre.

There amongst the video clips and the freezeframes from recent meetings with the Italians were players like Sean Cronin, Devin Toner and Dan Leavy. The first two have retired after long careers, the last of them forced from the game by injury.

“So you have to deal with that at various stages, whenever it happens. There are players beneath Johnny, they've built up a tonne of experience, and the way he has managed himself has been unbelievable really. He's out on tour in New Zealand playing as well as he ever has. Like, it's remarkable. That's a credit to him.

“It's up to the competition to get to his level and past his level. Lots of people will have a different view as to how that happens but we've lots of guys who have come through for us over the last few years and built up vital experience, and they need to keep pushing to try and push past him. If Johnny is playing better than them he'll continue to get picked.” Ross and Harry Byrne have been the closest to Sexton in the queue at Leinster but others are waiting in line. Sam Prendergast is still U20 but featured for the seniors in a pre-season friendly against Harlequins lately while Charlie Tector is recovering from ankle surgery.

Their chances and their times will come.

Ciaran Frawley’s was the summer tour to New Zealand where he was deeply impressive in the role of out-half against the Maoris. All the more so given he had played so much rugby for the province at centre.

“Ciaran, he’s a very versatile player who can play No.10 and 12. Where he ends up, we’ll see. He’s keen to play a bit more at 10 as well, which is fine. He’ll get some good opportunity as well early on in the season and we’ll see how he goes.” Ross Byrne has returned to training after a foot injury and also available after time out are Ronan Kelleher (shoulder), Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee).

As for those sidelined, Hugo Keenan is out for a number of weeks with knee and abdominal issues, James Lowe faces a similar wait with a calf problem and James Tracy is out for four months after neck surgery.

Joe McCarthy (ankle) and Jordan Larmour (knee) are increasing training loads after recent absences.