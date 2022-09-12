New Connacht skipper Carty to miss opening game of season

Andy Friend says that while the loss of new skipper Jack Carty is a blow for the start of the new season, it presents a big opportunity against Ulster this weekend for those battling for the No.10 shirt with him.

Connacht make the trip to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (7.35pm) having to plan without their experienced captain and out-half.

The 30-year-old 11-time capped international received surgery on a wrist injury during the summer meaning he missed Ireland’s tour of New Zealand, and that has also put paid to his chances of featuring in Belfast.

“He’s our skipper this year and you never like to miss top-quality players,” said Friend.

“But it opens up an opportunity there for either Conor Fitzgerald or Dave Hawkshaw. I feel really comfortable with the depth that we have got sitting in behind. But in your big inter-pro games especially away from home if you have got your more experienced players out there you tend to have a little bit more comfort.

“But that’s not to say that either of those two other blokes aren’t going to go very very well. So, we’ve got what we’ve got. We know now that Jack’s not available, but David and Conor are there and I know that those two men if they get an opportunity, they won’t let us down.” Connacht will also be without Ireland tighthead Finlay Bealham who made a major impact for Ireland during the summer. And although he is injured for this game (calf) he would have been rested anyway.

“He is (a big loss) but the IRFU has made sure that anyone who went on that tour is not going to be available for Round 1 so his nonavailability would have happened anyway. So, we always had banked on that,” said Friend.

A hand injury means former captain Jarrad Butler will miss out this weekend too while Diarmuid Kilgallen has a hamstring problem that will curtail his involvement.

Shane Delahunt is a long-term injury absentee (hamstring) with Shayne Bolton (peck) gone under the knife and he is not due back for at least three months.

Meanwhile, Connacht will learn more about how many players they are set to lose to the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, when that squad is finalised on Wednesday.

As well as Hawkshaw, Connacht acquired the experience of former Leinster trio; Adam Byrne, Josh Murphy, and Peter Dooley during the off-season and with a new coaching structure too, Friend is excited about what lies ahead.

“The four Leinster boys have been brilliant, they’re all really coachable, they’re all really knowledge rugby players and it’s great to have them on board,” said Friend.

“Adam Byrne coming in, he is a big physical man. I know we are yet to get the best out of Adam. You can see the potential that man has which is really exciting.”