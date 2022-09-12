Springboks' Elton Jantjies and team dietician sent home from Argentina after reports of affair

SOUTH African rugby officials have confirmed that Springbok fly half Elton Jantjies has returned home from Argentina ahead of their upcoming Rugby Championship game against the Pumas amid reports of an alleged affair with the team’s dietician.
The removal of Jantjies was not a punishment, but to allow the 32-year-old, who is married with three children, to “attend to these personal reports”, South African rugby authorities say.
A South Africa rugby statement read: “The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok fly half Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year.
“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina. No further comment will be made at this time.”
SA Rugby was reacting to an article in Sunday's 'Rapport' that reported the pair sharing a room at a guest house in Mbombela while the Springboks stayed elsewhere as they prepared to play the All Blacks.
The Rapport article said guests were “uncomfortable” with behaviour from Jantjes’ room and they alleged some payment irregularities at the Mbombela accommodation.
The Springboks are currently in Argentina ahead of taking on Los Pumas in a must-win clash as the Rugby Championship goes right down to the wire in 2022. Jacques Nienaber’s team currently sit on nine points alongside Australia and Saturday’s opponents Argentina, with New Zealand out in front on 10 points.