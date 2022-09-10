Ireland stun hosts South Africa to reach World Cup Sevens semis

Two late ties from Jordan Conroy wrapped up a famous 24-14 victory for Ireland over South Africa in the quarter-final of the World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.
Ireland will now play New Zealand on Sunday in their first appearance in a semi-final since 1993.
Mark Roche scored Ireland's opening try before Mark Smith was denied another by the TMO.
Muller Du Plessis leveled for South Africa before the break, but Harry McNulty restored Ireland’s lead and then Conroy wrapped things up, despite a late Mfundo Mdhlovu consolation.
What a performance from @IrishRugby!— Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 10, 2022
They're into the #RWC7s semi-finals for the first time since 1993 with a comprehensive win over hosts South Africa#HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/LPt3Hh0Yqz
Australia edged past France to book there place in the semi-final, where they will face Fiji, who overcame fellow Pacific Islanders Samoa.
In the women's event, Ireland were beaten 28-0 by New Zealand, who progress to a semi-final with France on Sunday. Australia face USA in the other semi-final.