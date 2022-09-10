Ireland stun hosts South Africa to reach World Cup Sevens semis

Ireland will now play New Zealand on Sunday in their first appearance in a semi-final since 1993.
Jordan Conroy of Ireland runs to score a try during the 7s rugby Quarter-final match between South Africa and Ireland in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, in Cape Town, on September 10, (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 23:08

Two late ties from Jordan Conroy wrapped up a famous 24-14 victory for Ireland over South Africa in the quarter-final of the World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

Mark Roche scored Ireland's opening try before Mark Smith was denied another by the TMO.

Muller Du Plessis leveled for South Africa before the break, but Harry McNulty restored Ireland’s lead and then Conroy wrapped things up, despite a late Mfundo Mdhlovu consolation.

Australia edged past France to book there place in the semi-final, where they will face Fiji, who overcame fellow Pacific Islanders Samoa.

In the women's event, Ireland were beaten 28-0 by New Zealand, who progress to a semi-final with France on Sunday. Australia face USA in the other semi-final.

