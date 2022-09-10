Maturing Carty senses 2016 vibes as Connacht look to hit ground running 

Whether it is the Connacht captaincy, the dream of making Ireland’s World Cup squad or even the criticism of his hero Ronan O’Gara, Jack Carty will not be short of impetus heading into the new season next weekend.

The fly-half’s appointment to lead the westerners during 2022-23 came late last month, when Carty succeeded back-rower Jarrad Butler having skippered the team frequently during last season.

Butler and Bundee Aki were appointed as vice-captains ahead of next Saturday’ evening’s derby opener to the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign when Connacht go to Ulster. It is game that kicks off a potentially daunting start to the season, immediately followed by a tour to South Africa to play reigning champions Stormers in Cape Town and the losing-finalist Bulls before a first home game on October 7 against Munster, the first two interprovincials that also brings Leinster to the Sportsground a week later.

Carty agreed it was perhaps the most difficult start to a season Connacht have faced but the captain is intent on not making that the narrative and has instead channelled the vibe inside the camp ahead of their historic title-winning 2016 season.

“We ourselves are getting out of that mindset of thinking 'why has this happened to us?' We're looking at it in a completely different way. You're playing three inter-pros and then playing the winners and runners-up.

"What better challenge? We do have belief there that on our day we can match up with everyone. It's about doing that from week to week. We will speak about it now in terms of our consistency, but the players we have brought in, the players who have come through, then the bit of foreign x-factor we have brought in, there's a lot of resemblance to the 2016 season in the feeling I have. That's how we're looking at it and we're really excited for the start of the season."

Carty, who turned 30 on August 31, admitted he sometimes struggled with the captaincy last time around but having Butler and Aki in supporting roles made it more of a shared responsibility. Just now when the squad takes to the water as it did in pre-season.

"To be honest, it took a lot out of me at the end of last year, especially when results weren't going our way. You take everything a lot more personally. So it's one of those things that I reflected on over the off-season in terms of how to deal with that better.

"Having JB and Bundee there is very much one person stepping forward and the other two can step back. We'll manage the whole thing together. The growth in Bundee in that aspect has been phenomenal over the last two years. His ability to motivate players around him, not only on the pitch but the way he's conducted himself off it now, he is really bringing fellas with him is something that has been really enjoyable.

"However, we were doing a thing in Cheathrú Rua in the Gaeltacht in Connemara last week and we were racing Galway Hooker boats. You were meant to give right of way to other boats. His boat was coming one way and ours was coming the other way and the boom of their boat went straight through the sail of ours and we had to retire from the race. So hopefully he'll be better than that! He was screaming and laughing, it was funny."

Carty admitted he had been less than amused when former Ireland number 10 O’Gara was scathing in his assessment of the Connacht fly-half’s performance in a 56-8 hammering by Edinburgh during the Six Nations last March and his inability to take his opportunities at Test level compared to his rivals for Ireland consideration.

“When I saw that, firstly I was hurt enough because actually I look up to Rog. But I suppose you have to take a level of maturity from it and instead of pointing fingers at everyone else, look at it. The Edinburgh game was a disappointing one but I would look at it and say how other 10s had poor performances in that circle that didn’t get pointed at. But, yeah, hurt enough when he said that.

“It’s one of those things, comes with the territory I think. I was obviously hurt for a momentary thing and then I had to look inward and say 'is what is he saying true?' And when I look back at that Edinburgh performance, yeah, it would have been true so I had to take what he said from it and look at my game, look at the peers around me.

“There were 23 players that day who performed really poorly. It comes with the territory, I’m sure he would have had someone do that to him when he was playing so it is part and parcel of the job.”

Carty insisted he would not use O’Gara’s critique as motivation, that there was no need when he is already targeting a return to Andy Farrell’s squad having missed out on the barnstorming tour of New Zealand this summer.

Last seen in an Ireland jersey during the briefest of cameos as Joey Carbery’s replacement in Paris last February, Carty’s legacy as an international of 11 caps is danger of being defined by his second start, the World Cup pool defeat by Japan three years ago. Yet he remains confident that he can show his true potential in the coming months and force his way back into the reckoning for France this time next year.

“I’d like to think so. I also am aware that I’m now 30 and they may look at younger players. However, I’m confident that if we in Connacht have a good season and push towards finals and that if I play a prominent role in that, it will be tough not to be in that selection call.

"Fortunately, touch wood, I have been lucky with injuries and that's kind of how I got in in 2019, that's how I managed to get in last year again so all I can do is worry about my form and then hopefully the rugby gods will kind of get me in there and have more of a bigger role to play than over the last few years."