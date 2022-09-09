South African rugby 'thrown under the bus' by NZ decision but European arrangement 'ideal'

South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander has accused New Zealand rugby chiefs of throwing his country “under the bus” by quitting Super Rugby two years ago but he is more than happy with the Rainbow Nation’s welcome into European arms.

With the Stormers winning the inaugural United Rugby Championship in an all-South African final against the Bulls last June, the SARU’s decision to turn its back on the Southern Hemisphere and turn north received vindication at the first opportunity. Now there is further expansion in the coming months as the quartet of URC clubs, also including the Lions and Sharks, take their place in the Heineken Champions Cup while the Cheetahs have been invited into the second-tier Challenge Cup.

The change of direction may have been prompted by a decision made in NZ Rugby headquarters in Wellington that Alexander learned of in the media. Yet as last Sunday’s forging of a partnership between Champions Cup organisers EPCR and Qatar Airways as South Africa’s official airline partner for the competition, and a wider deal with the URC and the Gulf State carrier that will provide subsidised travel through Doha, the positives appear to have taken over the negatives of the initial split.

Bitterness remains between the two Southern Hemisphere unions, at least on Alexander’s part but the SARU president described the impact of the weekend’s EPCR and URC deals in Qatar as “unbelievable” in terms of player welfare and well-being.

“Let me tell you why,” Alexander said in Doha last Sunday. “When we played in Super Rugby, our guys were away for five weeks. They were all young men. Many were recently married and when they wake up in the morning, their families were sleeping so the guys would wake up at 3am to speak to their families, they hated it. The travel to Australasia, with three time zones - in Australia there is two, in New Zealand too.

“The players love being part of the European set-up. Saying that also, one has to consider what happened to us on July 16, 2020 when New Zealand announced in a press article that they would not be continuing with Super Rugby in its current form.

“Thank God, two years previously we invested in the PRO16. They threw us under the bus. That had the potential to cripple South African rugby forever, so it (Europe) works for us, in how we prepare teams, we have a lot of players in Europe, so using this as a base is ideal.

Of the strained relationship between South Africa and New Zealand’s unions, though both for now remain Test rivals in the Rugby Championship, Alexander added: “It was the manner in which it was done. We are still hurting about that.

“Look, we are exploring other avenues with other things, but I will never forget it. When you have partners, you normally give each other notice and that’s how partners work.

“When Australia was going through bad times, we sacrificed our broadcast money so they could stay alive. Similarly when there was problems with the earthquakes in New Zealand we did that and the same for Argentina. But when we had to drop two teams we were on our own.

So we have to do the things that are best for South Africa Rugby and that is our principle now, we do anything that is best for our game and for our players.”