Shannon edge out UCC in Munster Senior Cup opener. ©INPHO/Manuel Blondeau

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 21:26
John Keogh

Shannon 13 UCC 6 

Shannon opened their 2022 Munster Senior Cup campaign with a 13-6 win over UCC in Coonagh.

Matt Burke’s 27th minute try, converted by Michael Cooke, was the difference between the sides at the end of a hard fought contest.

Both sides showed early season rustiness in the early stages but it was UCC that shaded the opening quarter with Cian Whooley slotting a penalty to put them 3-0 to the good.

Shannon reacted with the game’s only try when Burke was the benefactor of a sublime Lee Nicholas offload on the College ’22. The tight head prop showed serious pace to go in for the score.

Cooke nailed that conversion and then another penalty in the final stages of the half to see Shannon into a 10-3 half-time lead.

Both sides swapped points from the kicking tee in the opening 10 minutes of the second half with Shannon holding onto their seven-point advantage.

UCC had their chances late on but were unable to break down a resolute Shannon defence and it was the home side that earned the win.

Scorers for Shannon: 

Tries: M Burke; Pens: M Cooke 2; Con: M Cooke 

Scorers for UCC:

Pens: C Whooley 2 

SHANNON: J Bateman; C McMahon (D Hurley 46), A Flannery, J Hurley (K Dineen 46), J O’Shanahan (J O’Donnell 46); M Cooke, J O’Sullivan; C Hynes (N Walsh 80), D Ferrer (S Carew 60), M Burke; D Maher (R Coffey 9 inj), J Kriel; K Brown (E McCormack 48), C Carmody, L Nicholas.

UCC: L Bruce; E Asiegbu, K Coghlan, T McCarthy (B Kiernan 61), J O’Leary; C Whooley, R O’Donoghue (A O’Mahony h-t); S Lynch (A McDonald 61), L McAuliffe (B Kingston 51), C Hanlon; A Brien, M Bissessar (T Land h-t); S O’Sullivan, P Hyland, J O’Sullivan.

Referee: T O’Sullivan (MAR)

