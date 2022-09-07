Andrew Conway delighting in exploring the finer details

New head coach Graham Rowntree may not be preaching revolution at Munster but the evolution experienced by Andrew Conway this pre-season is adding up to quite the new broom as far as the Ireland wing is concerned.

As the Johann van Graan era disappears into the rear-view mirror, Conway, 31, is adjusting to life under a fifth different boss since he was signed by Rob Penney in 2013. Yet while Rowntree has insisted the new regime’s philosophy is “not far off” his predecessor’s, both the impact of his new assistant coaches and the changes in messaging and emphasis, and even the weekly training schedule have combined to bring a different mindset to preparations for the BKT United Rugby Championship kick-off on September 16 at Cardiff.

The recruitment from Racing 92 of attack coach Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy from Leinster has brought two homegrown Munster men back into the fold having amassed considerable intellectual property from two of Europe’s elite set-ups and though Conway is not set to return from the knee cartilage surgery he underwent during the summer before mid-October, he has relished a new detail-oriented approach in camp from the new management.

Conway explained: "The detail around the meetings is probably a small bit different, we're probably looking at less content but looking at each clip in more detail, a bit more pausing, looking at body angles, looking at who is square, looking at spacing, looking at left behind by a yard.

"To the naked eye that's nothing but to making a line break or a double hit, it's everything.

"So they're the most obvious little...well, when I say little, it equals big when you compound them. But that's where the top teams are operating, it's not outcome, it's not looking at the picture that the fella making the line break gets the plaudits, unless it's a bit of magic it's usually two or three details around that.

"It's looking at that and learning and teaching us all why some players make line breaks, you look at some players who consistently make line breaks off tip ons as a forward pack.

"More often than not it's not about brute strength, it's about little detail around footwork or change of angle or late acceleration.

"Those are the stand-outs from the first couple of months where we definitely upped it in terms of the detail.”

If that sounds like the level of detail Conway was exposed to under former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, the Munster wing hears something different. With Schmidt he said it was “about three or four” really detailed set-piece plays.

"Whereas this is within phase, the detail of different forward pods, the breakdown of what actually happens if a 10 is getting a ball out of the back, is he turning the corner or just going lateral. Those little details that are every pass, where the pass is, catching the ball early, like every detail.

"And it's not a prescribed thing, it's, 'if you do this in this way, this is what happens, this is the end result’ and you only get that by constantly drilling it, constantly reviewing it, if you're doing a walk through, how are you doing it, are you going through the motions or actually training your brain to run square whenever you're in a particular thing.

"There's definitely a lot to be gained from Joe's way of doing it and if you can mesh the two together then that's a good place to be.” For Conway, there is delight in the detail.

"It developed just because I've been exposed to it. If we had his conversation three years ago I wouldn't have been able to speak on all those things but I've been lucky enough to be in the room when some of the best coaches in the world are presenting to us, consistently.

"So you start learning this stuff and you've no choice other than to (embrace it), you go with it or you don't survive in those high-level environments.

"And it's unbelievably exciting that that's filtered down to Munster, that really, really high level of how we're reviewing things, the standard we're holding people to and the standard now that's expected.

"It doesn't guarantee you anything. It guarantees you're going to be a better rugby player, that you'll get better and better, but it is the place to be to get better as an individual and better as a team.

"The thing is now most rugby teams in the world are going to be doing some form of it, even John Ryan over in Wasps was telling me all the attack clips, all the learnings, are Irish (national team) clips.

"So what happens, teams follow the teams that are setting the new trends or teams that showing a point of difference.

"People are smart, they understand what to do, how to train it.

"So the game is constantly evolving, six months down the line these things will need to be a different level. There is going to need to be a different point of difference and that's the job of those top-level coaches, to be in and around first there and setting the new trends.

“The game has changed now with the 50:22s and that has opened up a whole load of attacking options but in six months backfields are going to a bit different to counteract that so you're going to have to figure out a different way.

"It's constantly evolving, you wouldn't want to be out for too long or you'd miss a lot.”