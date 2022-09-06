Ireland captain Billy Dardis determined to reach new milestones

Billy Dardis would like us to know that he is still just 27. The Ireland sevens veteran offers up this particular piece of information after a line of questioning that, inadvertently, might have you think that he is ready to be put out to pasture. He has, after all, been on this circuit for six years already.

That’s a long and impressive stint for a form of the game that does not pay handsomely and a path that makes such considerable demands of its players in the form of interminable flights, indistinguishable hotels and a blizzard of 14-minute games that burn the lungs and scramble the mind.

And you know what? He still loves it.

You couldn’t do it with a heavy heart. The men’s squad played a leg of the HSBC World Series in Los Angeles late last month and then embarked on a schedule that locked them into a 16-hour flight to Dubai, an eight-hour stopover and then a ten-hour flight to Cape Town where they will kick off their World Cup against Portugal on Friday.

It wasn’t even the most challenging of the trips this year. That particular honour goes to the mammoth trek across the Pacific and the International Date Line from Singapore to Vancouver and the head-wreck that came with the knowledge that, in strictly calendar terms, they would land just one hour after taking off.

“It was a 16-hour time difference and we played six days later. It seemed a bit unnatural. I know World Rugby talk about the whole player welfare thing but that was just mad, Crazy. Then again, not many people get the opportunity to do that travel and we can’t really complain but it is always a challenge to get right for the weekend.”

This is the point he returns to again and again and they are in a pretty good spot, both literally and metaphorically, this week.

All 40 teams in the men’s and women’s World Cups are being housed in Stellenbosch, a university town surrounded by vineyards and nature reserves just outside of Cape Town, but some are more settled than others. France only arrived on Sunday, by which time Ireland had long since unpacked and discovered all the best coffee spots.

“This weekend we can have no excuses,” Dardis says.

The World Series just gone saw Ireland post a best-ever fifth finish in the standings in what - after their debut campaign in 2019 and Covid - was their first full season on the circuit. There was a silver medal claimed from the Toulouse leg, two other top-four finishes and the added kudos in being the best of the northern hemisphere nations.

It’s no surprise then to learn that Dardis is as motivated as ever, half-a-dozen years after a debut in Malmo in the less-gilded reaches of the Rugby Europe series, but it’s not just performances and results fuelling him. Covid forced them all to see the travel in a kinder light and their disappointment at last year’s Olympics prompted similar thoughts.

“Sport is just sport at the end of the day, just enjoy it. There has been a family illness that has given me a lot of perspective and now I just enjoy what I do. It’s a privilege that we get to travel around the world with 12 or 13 of your best mates, hop on a plane and have a bit of craic. Land in LA, go down to Santa Monica… I wouldn’t complain about it too much.

“I am balancing a job with it so I might have to work two or three hours each day and that allows me to continue playing. If you want to see something as negative it will be negative. If you want to see it as positive it will be. Everyone has the same challenge. It’s great fun and I will enjoy the next year or two of travelling and playing and then I’ll reassess.”

‘The next year or two’ isn’t one of those throwaway Irish phrases.

If the Games in Tokyo taught him anything then it was the need to just relax. They placed huge expectations on their own shoulders after qualifying and the prospect of making it to Paris in 2024 and putting those hard-earned lessons to good use and writing a very different chapter second time around is very much to the forefront of his thoughts.

“I suppose what drives me these days is that we have gotten to a certain point,” he explains of the team’s progress. “We have come fifth in the world, we have gotten to an Olympics, we have gotten to the World Series, we have gone to a World Cup.

“Now it's like, 'Jeez, imagine you won a World Cup, or imagine you went to an Olympics and won a medal’. For me, I'm imagining what it would be like to get on the podium at the Stade de France in two years. That's at the back of my mind.”

