'I’ve always wanted to come back' - Malakai Fekitoa feeling at home in red

Malakai Fekitoa has yet to experience Thomond Park as a Munster player but the province’s summer recruit is no stranger to the fizz and crackle of the biggest European nights at the Limerick venue.

The former All Black hadn’t long traded life with the Highlanders for a spell on the Cote d’Azur with Toulon when he featured in a famous 2018 quarter-final at the old ground that seemed to be going their way until Andrew Conway scored a try for the ages.

“I never knew that the club rugby game could be that big,” said Fekitoa who will build on last week’s pre-season debut at Musgrave Park with another stint off the bench against Declan Kidney’s London Irish at the same venue.

“The atmosphere, the people here in Limerick, was just unbelievable. Since then I’ve always followed Munster and I’ve always wanted to come back here and experience this rugby and the people, the fans here. It’s always been a dream and I’m grateful to have that.”

He pitches up in Ireland on the back of two seasons in the Top 14 and another three at Wasps and if the destination is new then the process of upping sticks and conquering new worlds is anything but.

Born and bred in Tonga, he was offered a scholarship at Wesley College in New Zealand that led to a short stint at the Blues, three seasons with the Highlanders and 24 caps for New Zealand before he embarked on his European travels.

“It was a tough experience,” he told the Munster website. “It was my first time living in Europe and France is a big country with a different language and just the expectation as well, playing with Toulon, so it was hard in a way but I enjoyed the whole experience.

“I loved it at Wasps. It was a really good three years. I enjoyed the players and the competition as well. It is a tough competition, the Premiership, with games week-in and week-out and I know it is going to be the same here in Munster.”

Alongside him on the bench against the Exiles will be the 21-year old hooker and fellow newcomer Chris Moore, as well as the Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch for whom a run would be his first in a Munster shirt since switching from Bristol Bears.

All told, Rowntree has named 15 players on an extended replacements roster for this second friendly in successive weeks. Thomas Ahern and the academy quartet of Edwin Edogbo, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler are others in reserve.

Among the 31-man London Irish squad is Paddy Jackson who was not involved when the sides met in a pre-season game in Cork three years ago but did feature in a pre-season tie away to Galway 12 months ago.

Munster: S Zebo; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, N Cronin; J Wycherley, S Buckley, K Knox; J Kleyn, E O’Connor; F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue (C), A Kendellen.

Replacements from: D Barron, C Moore, R Salanoa, L O’Connor, E Edogbo, T Ahern, C Hurley, D Okeke, P Patterson, J Crowley, L Coombes, M Fekitoa, A Frisch, T Butler, M Haley.