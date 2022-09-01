Munster name team for London Irish clash at Musgrave Park

Musgrave park is the venue for Munster's second pre-season fixture. 
Simon Zebo. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:42
Brendan O'Brien

New signing Antoine Frisch will be among the players involved when Munster take on London Irish in the second of their pre-season fixtures at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night.

The Irish qualified centre will provide one of 15 options on an extended bench that also boasts fellow newcomers Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore, both of whom saw action in the loss to Gloucester last week.

Fineen Wycherley, Jean Kleyn and Scott Buckley come into the side for their first involvements of the campaign while Thomas Ahern and the academy quartet of Edwin Edogbo, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler are others named in reserve.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

Munster: S Zebo; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, N Cronin; J Wycherley, S Buckley, K Knox; J Kleyn, E O’Connor; F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue (C), A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Barron, C Moore, R Salanoa, L O’Connor, E Edogbo, T Ahern, C Hurley, D Okeke, P Patterson, J Crowley, L Coombes, M Fekitoa, A Frisch, T Butler, M Haley.

