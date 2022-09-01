Kidney and London Irish ‘crawling’ back to the top

Progress isn’t always linear but London Irish are plotting a slow and steady course forward under Declan Kidney after too many years of stasis and then decline.

The former Munster and Ireland head coach got on board with the Exiles as a technical advisor in the spring of 2018 when the club was rock bottom of the Premiership and already cut adrift. Relegation was inevitable but the turnaround since has been undeniable.

Named as Director of Rugby that first summer, Kidney oversaw an escape from the Championship at the first attempt and the three seasons since have seen them finish tenth, ninth and then eighth in the top tier.

“We are sort of crawling our way back up,” Kidney said ahead of tomorrow night’s pre-season game against Munster in Cork, “but that’s what you do. There are always things you would like to go faster but when we joined we knew we would have a job on our hands.” That isn’t hindsight talking. Kidney spoke of the club’s massive potential when he joined but with the addendum that it would take “several seasons” to cement a place as a top-half-of-the-table outfit. Both assessments have rung true.

Patience and long-term vision have been the watchwords. Irish have made some big-name buys in recent years, with Sean O’Brien, Sekope Kepu, Waisake Naholo and Nick Phipps among those brought in, but this wasn’t about largesse or quick fixes.

If most of them didn’t feature as often as the club wanted at the weekends then their influence still permeated the dressing-room and served to educate the younger brigade on what was needed to be a professional rugby player.

And London Irish are all about the younger brigade. The only issue with their proud track record of producing talented kids was the tendency to wave the best of them goodbye long before their prime years and Kidney knew that holding on to that talent was key.

It’s notable that, of the 29 players who featured when the Exiles lost another pre-season game to Munster three years ago, only eleven remain on the books and that almost all of them are Englishmen with an average age of under 24.

“They had all been leaving when they were quite young. They had been leaving when they were 21, 22, 23 so what you want is a club that they want to be a part of in the longer term because sometimes their heads can get spinned.

“At one stage people were saying that, ‘oh, you’ll never get on the English team if you stay playing for London Irish’. Now I think we have proved that to be wrong and that was all stepping stones along the way.” Over half-a-dozen 'Irish' have got a call from Eddie Jones. Henry Arundell and Will Joseph were capped this summer, Will Goodrick-Clarke featured against the Barbarians and Chunya Munga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Tom Parton have received call-ups too.

The Irish connection hasn't been lost. The club is financed by Irish money, it boasts Irish coaches, players and other backroom staff. They even host Irish dancing on a weekly basis, but it isn’t Kilburn in the 1950s either.

“The boys sing a song after the matches, ‘I’m an Irish Londoner’, so it is deeply embedded but it’s not like it was before when it was all Irish people were playing here. That’s the same as the provinces, isn’t it?” Kidney's time with the club has been nothing if not eventful.

Relegation aside, there has been the furore over the signing of Paddy Jackson and Diageo’s decision to sever a 27-year old link, a pandemic, salary cuts and a smaller league salary cap.

The financial travails being experienced by Worcester Warriors – who the Exiles are due to host on the opening weekend – and Wasps show just how tight the margins are in a league where the combined annual losses pre-Covid added up to £50m.

That's being reflected in shrinking squad sizes.

“So what you want to try and do is have players that are adaptable and able to play in different positions. There is a good Sudoku mix in that challenge of trying to get everything right. The fact there is less money there is a realisation for all the different stakeholders: the players obviously but also agents.

“Then you have the different markets, the Japanese and the French especially - and I’m sure the URC are finding the same thing – where they have different tax breaks and stuff. All you can do is show them what you have as a club. I’m slow to use the word culture but what you have in the background: your traditions, we have a fantastic stadium here in Brentford.” Moving to the new ground in November of 2020 brought the club back closer to its London roots after 20 years in Reading and, according to centre Matt Williams, “mirrored a cultural change around" that has delivered a first Heineken Champions Cup campaign in eleven seasons this term.

“It will be a fantastic experience for our fellas when you are coming up with a side and we had to do that a few years ago with the provinces,” said Kidney. “We had to learn through Europe and this will be our toe in the water here.”