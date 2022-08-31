Injury woes for Springboks as Am and Polland to miss rest of Rugby Championship 

OUT: South Africa's center Lukhanyo Am (L) runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 15:29
Shane Donovan

Out-half Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am, who both suffered knee injuries in last weekend's loss to Australia, have been withdrawn from South Africa's squad for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

Am has been in stellar form over the last year and is set to be a major loss, while fellow World Cup winner Pollard will also leave a large hole in the South African out-half ranks.

Second-choice 10 Elton Jantjies is also unavailable for this weekend's rematch with the Wallabies, with the impressive and versatile Damian Willemse covering at out-half.

"We now have 32 players in camp and with Elton [Jantjies] expected to recover for the matches against Argentina, and players such as Andre [Esterhuizen], Jesse [Kriel] and Frans [Steyn] all being capable centres, we are well covered," South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said 

"Our plan from the outset of the season was to give most of the players in our expanded squad game time as we build towards the Rugby World Cup, and this involved rotating a few players, so we’ll use this opportunity to build our depth."

Former World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit will also miss this weekend’s clash with a knee injury.

South Africa (v Australia): W le Roux, C Moodie, J Kriel, M Mapimpi, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe, E Etzebeth, L de Jager, S Kolisi, F Mostert, J Wiese.

Replacements: D Fourie, O Nche, T Nyakane, K Smith, D Vermeulen, C Reinach, F Steyn, W Gelant.

