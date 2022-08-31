Prendergast: Munster will adapt to Andy Farrell's World Cup prep 

Confirmation of a South African tour next month for an ‘Emerging Ireland’ side has yet to land but the provinces are already cutting their cloth to suit this new measure even in pre-season.
Munster are working with an enlarged training group under new head coach Graham Rowntree and the prospect of losing some players to international duties in the southern hemisphere has played some part in informing that decision.
Designed to offer more opportunities for players on the fringes of Andy Farrell’s squad, it is believed that the touring party will lean heavily on players who featured in the two games against the New Zealand Maori this summer.
Munster had seven players in the second of those games and, while the likes of Conor Murray and Keith Earls will hardly be needed, younger candidates like Craig Casey look the perfect fit.
“We’ve got to be prepared for the long-term and for the short-term,” said Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast.
“Andy and the IRFU have their plan and he is trying to add layers towards the World Cup and that’s understandable and we will adapt to it. Absolutely we will.”
As for those more senior internationals, who are being reintegrated back into the pre-season, it remains to be seen when they are filtered back into a Munster side which begins its URC campaign with a trip to Cardiff on Friday, September 16.