Ultan Dillane: 'Donnacha has put me onto a shop that sells Barry's Tea'

Champions Cup holders La Rochelle are in no doubt they will be one of French rugby’s big target sides when the new Top 14 season kicks off this weekend, new recruit Ultan Dillane has said.

Ronan O’Gara’s side kick off their 2022/23 domestic campaign at home to first-time French champions Montpellier on Saturday evening.

Their last campaign screeched to a halt two weeks after they became the first side to win the Champions Cup without having first lifted their domestic league title. La Rochelle lost 33-28 to nemesis, Toulouse, in the Top 14 play-offs, and missed out on a second shot at the double in as many seasons.

That defeat, more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, reset the counter firmly to zero - a necessity, ex-Connacht lock Dillane argued, as he looked ahead to the new season.

“You can't sit on what you’ve achieved,” the 28-year-old said of his new side’s approach to the upcoming campaign on two fronts. “You kind of have a target on your back from what’s happened. It’s about starting all over again and creating more history for the club. You can’t dwell on the good things you have - before you know it you’ll be way behind.”

Every summer, French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique polls Top 14 sides on how they expect the upcoming season to unfold. This year, 13 coaches responded - La Rochelle kept their counsel - and made Toulouse firm favourites to notch-up another French championship.

The Rochelais, coaches in the top flight agreed, will reach the last six again. They’re widely expected to qualify directly for the semi-finals in San Sebastian, and, from there, book a ticket to the showpiece match at Stade de France on June 17. But not one coach of the 13 who responded expects O’Gara to add a Top 14 title to his head coach’s CV.

Dillane’s priority after switching from Connacht in the summer isn’t to worry about possible rugby events that are nine months away - that’s a preoccupation for pundits and punters.

His concern is more immediate and individual. “My personal goal is just to play my best - to improve as a player. I’m here to be better and help the guys cement a legacy. There’s fitting in first - and once I’ve done that, play my top rugby.”

France has been, unsurprisingly, a long-held ideal playing option for Paris-born Dillane.

“It was always one of my rugby dreams before going pro that I would one day play in France because of my origins,” he said. “But you never really know what’s coming, so I suppose it was a faraway dream, until it wasn’t.”

NEW HOME: Ultan Dillane has swapped the windy West of Ireland for sunny La Rochelle.

And there’s no bitterness in his partially self-imposed exile from international colours, even with a World Cup looming.

“That was explained to me when I was finalising my decision, last year. I hope the boys do well in the World Cup, but I knew well I wasn’t going to be involved when I made the decision to come here.”

He has featured once already in La Rochelle colours in a pre-season 7-5 home loss to Stade Francais last weekend.

Too much can be read into pre-season defeats, but there’s no doubt competition for second row slots - ‘la cage’ as it’s known in France - is tough at La Rochelle. Dillane is up with and against the monstrous Will Skelton, the apparently ageless Romain Sazy, and summer Japan tourist Thomas Lavault, as well as the experienced Remi Picquette and academy hotshot Thomas Ployet.

But he welcomed the challenge. “It’s great,” he said of the battle for shirts. “There’s healthy competition for places. It’s a huge challenge but we’re all trying to make each other better.”

Dillane was one of eight high-quality new signings arriving at the club’s Apivia Parc high performance centre this summer. Props Thierry Paiva and Georges-Henri Colombe joined from Bordeaux and Racing 92 respectively. Quentin Lespiaucq and Antoine Hastoy both moved from Pau, UJ Seuteni also came from Bordeaux - and O’Gara dipped twice more into Racing stocks, bringing Yoann Tanga-Mangene and Teddy Thomas to the club.

“After a few weeks training together, we’ve all got familiar with each other - we’re all learning from each other. It’s a good mix and they’re all great lads,” Dillane, the only signing from a non-Top 14 club, said.

And having coaches like O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan has helped the 19-time Irish international settle in quickly. “It was one of the nice things about moving over, because it’s such a daunting thing to move abroad and into a new team that you don’t know,” he said.

“I suppose to have that Irish connection meant it wasn’t so much of a culture shock - Donnacha put me onto the shop in town that sells Barry’s Tea.”

The language, at least, has not really been an issue for someone who lived for the first seven years of their lives on the outskirts of Paris before moving to Ireland. “It’s not bad,” Dillane laughed of his French skills. “I’ve forgotten a bit of vocabulary, but hopefully in a couple of months I should be good.”

Some things, however, remain the same, for all that Dillane has swapped the west of Ireland for the west of France. “The towns are so loyal and well connected to the clubs - it’s a nice, familiar feeling,” he said. “It’s a bit crazy here, but in the best of ways.

But one thing is very different. “Climate-wise, you’re winning the lottery with the summers you get here compared to what you might get most of the time in Galway.”