Cork native Brian O'Connor set to play for Gloucester against Munster

Cork native Bryan O’Connor is set to play against Munster at Musgrave Park on Friday night after the 23-year old from Crosshaven was included in their squad for the preseason clash
HOMECOMING: Bryan O'Connor of Gloucester is set to play for Gloucester against home province Munster at Musgrave Park. Pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 13:42
John Fallon

Cork native Bryan O’Connor is set to play against Munster at Musgrave Park on Friday night after the 23-year old from Crosshaven was included in their squad for the preseason clash.

The versatile prop, who can play loosehead and tighthead, spent a season in the Munster sub-academy and played in the British and Irish Cup.

He was included in the Irish U-20 squad at the 2018 World Cup and when he was not offered a contract with Munster he moved to London Irish and featured in the British A League.

The former Pres student returned to Ireland and his performances for UCC in the All-Ireland League led to a call from Gloucester and he moved there at the start of 2021 and joined their academy.

O’Connor made a big impression and was called up for his senior professional debut when he came off the bench in a Premiership win over Northampton Saints at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He continued to develop last season and will be hoping to add to that solitary senior experience this campaign, with a big display against his native province an ideal opportunity to show head coach George Skivington exactly what he is capable of.

Gloucester intend playing a different 15 in each half of their clash with Munster but O’Connor, given his versatility of being able to play both sides, could get a good stint to showcase his talent.

