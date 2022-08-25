Ireland boss Greg McWilliams has no issue selecting England Grand Slam winner

Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams insists he had no issues when it came to selecting former England flanker Jo Brown in his starting line-up for Saturday’s second and final test against Japan at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

Part of the Red Roses’ Grand Slam-winning squad in 2019, Brown qualifies to represent Ireland due to World Rugby’s new eligibility rule that allows players to switch allegiances if they have stood down from a particular nation for a period of at least three years.

The Worcester Warriors star went on to feature for England at the Women’s Rugby Series in the summer that followed that Six Nations success, but has missed out on selection since that point.

She is now set for a second test debut as part of a back-row that includes Edel McMahon and Grace Moore. An injury to Dorothy Wall has opened the door for Brown, while Hannah O’Connor’s move to the second-row has led to Moore being promoted from the replacements bench as Ireland seek to back up last week's 57-22 triumph in Fukuroi City.

"I've never thought of it as a thing, to be honest. I've never addressed it with her. She came in and straight away it was like she had been with the group. Not an issue at all, to be honest. She has bought in, added good value and is a very good rugby player. She's eligible for Ireland so we're going to see how she goes,” McWilliams remarked from Tokyo.

"We want to develop a wide player pool that's going to be competitive, that's the goal as we prepare for the World Cup. That's got to be our target in three years' time. We're trying to test as many players and she's one of them.

“I love how she [Brown] goes about her business. She’s very tough and abrasive. We had a look at her over the summer and I was impressed with what I saw. I think she buys into the style of rugby we're trying to play and I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes.”

In addition to Brown and Moore’s selection, the experienced Laura Feely is also given a chance to impress at loosehead prop. She takes the place of Katie O’Dwyer with the versatile Linda Djougang moving over to tighthead.

There is also the possibility of an extra couple of debuts on this tour, given the uncapped duo of Jessica Keating and Emma Tilley have been included amongst the replacements.

"Laura Feely is somebody who has worked exceptionally hard since the Six Nations, she deserves her chance. She's a very skilful player, has done a lot of work on her fitness and I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes for sure,” McWilliams added.

“Jess Keating, who is a utility forward, comes in. She's from Life University originally. She has added value after being a late call-up for Maeve Og O'Leary. I think it's good to have a look at her on the bench.

“We just felt that Emma Tilley deserved a chance. She's a very young player. She's from Barnhall club, has good speed and is a very good learner. She deserves her chance. She's worked so hard and I think we need to reward people who are buying into what we're doing here.”