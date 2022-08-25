Three Irish changes for second test against Japan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has made three changes to his starting 15 for Saturday’s second Test against Japan at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo (11am Irish time, live on TG4).

Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan are unavailable for selection due to injury, while Christy Haney and Nicole Cronin, who both came off the bench last week, are also ruled out.

Back row Jo Brown has been named to make her debut, while Jess Keating and Emma Tilly are in line to win their first caps off the bench.

McWilliams has named an unchanged backline, with Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan and Aoife Doyle continuing in the back three. Aoife Dalton, who marked her debut with a try last week, partners Enya Breen in midfield and Dannah O’Brien and Ailsa Hughes are the half backs.

In the pack, Laura Feely comes into the team at loosehead, Neve Jones is at hooker and Linda Djougang starts at tighthead. Monaghan’s absence means Hannah O’Connor switches from the back row to the second row, where she partners captain Nichola Fryday.

Brown starts at blindside flanker, Edel McMahon continues at openside and Grace Moore makes her first Ireland start at number eight.

On the bench, Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Katie O’Dwyer provide the front row reinforcements, with Taryn Schutzler and the uncapped Keating, who has been playing in America with Life University, completing the forward options available to McWilliams.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey and Tilly, a member of the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS), complete the Ireland 23.

Ireland clocked up nine tries in last week's first test win and McWilliams said: “We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby. We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.”

IRELAND: M Deely, N Behan, A Dalton, E Breen, A Doyle, D O’Brien, A Hughes; L Feely, N Jones, L Djougang, H O’Connor, N Fryday, J Brown, E McMahon, G Moore,

Replacements: E Hooban, C Pearse, K O’Dwyer, T Schutzler, J Keating, M Scuffil-McCabe, L Tarpey, E Tilly,