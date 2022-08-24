Tawera Kerr-Barlow expresses desire to play for Australia

Kerr-Barlow won 29 caps for New Zealand between 2012 and 2017, although his time with the All Blacks came to an end after he signed for La Rochelle in France
AVAILABLE: Tawera Kerr-Barlow (r) celebrates with Ronan O'Gara after La Rochelle's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win. Pic: David Rodgers/Getty

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 13:18
TJ Galvin

World Cup winning scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has voiced his desire to play for Australia.

Kerr-Barlow won 29 caps for New Zealand between 2012 and 2017, although his time with the All Blacks came to an end after he signed for La Rochelle in France. 

New Zealand have a policy of not selecting overseas players.

The 32-year-old was born in Melbourne, Australia, however, and is now eligible to play for the country of his birth due to World Rugby’s new rules on international eligibility.

Kerr-Barlow was speaking to French publication RugbyRama about the season ahead with Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle and revealed that he would play for Australia if Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie calls upon him.

“Unlike New Zealand, Australia have a rule allowing players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection. I am available to play for the Wallabies,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation. It would be a great opportunity but for the moment I am focused on La Rochelle”

He was a key figure for La Rochelle last season as they won the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time, albeit he missed the final against Leinster due to a hand injury, and won the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

Tonga recently took advantage of the new law by calling up ex-All Black Charles Piutau and former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

