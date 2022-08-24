Ireland will begin 2023 Women's Six Nations with visit to Wales

The fixture dates for the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations were announced today with extensive broadcast and digital coverage of the competition.

The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship saw the arrival of TikTok as the first ever title partner of the competition.

The 2023 Championship will open in Cardiff on Saturday, March 25 with Wales v Ireland followed by England v Scotland. Weekend 1 will conclude on the Sunday with Italy v France.

Round 2 will see Scotland host Wales and Ireland host France on April 1 with Italy travelling to England on April 2.

After a rest weekend, Round 3 will consist of England v Wales and Italy v Ireland on April 15 and France V Scotland on April 16.

Round 4 will take place on April 22 and 23 with Ireland v England and Scotland v Italy on the Saturday with France v Wales taking place on the Sunday.

The Championship will again end with a Super Saturday on April 29 with England v France followed by Italy v Wales and Scotland v Ireland.

In Ireland RTÉ and Virgin Media will continue their live coverage of the whole Championship.

In the UK, all 15 matches will be broadcast on the BBC across network, BBC Nations and iPlayer.

While France TV and Sky Italia will broadcast all 15 matches in France and Italy respectively.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: "The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for Women’s rugby as a whole. We look forward to building on this year’s successes, growing and engaging new audiences with the continued strong commitment from our broadcast partners and outstanding commercial partners all providing fantastic platforms to further drive women’s rugby and celebrate its game changing.

"I look forward to another epic TikTok Women’s Six Nations in 2023."