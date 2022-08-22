Connacht announce coaching restructure with new Andy Friend role

Connacht Rugby have announced a restructuring of their coaching unit ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Andy Friend, who has served as Head Coach since 2018, has moved to a new position of Director of Rugby where he will have "overall responsibility for the rugby programme across our professional setup".

Friend's move to Director of Rugby will see Peter Wilkins assume the role of Head Coach for the new campaign, where he will have responsibility for "leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence".

The rest of the coaching team will consist of Colm Tucker who moves to a new role of Scrum & Contact Coach, Mossy Lawler takes over as Attack & Skills Coach, and Forwards Coach Dewald Senekal who has responsibility for Lineout and Maul.

CONNACHT PRO COACHING TEAM 2022/23