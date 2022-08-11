Varadkar says IRFU should listen to trans players ‘excluded’ from contact rugby

Varadkar says IRFU should listen to trans players ‘excluded’ from contact rugby

Leo Varadkar during a Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 20:48
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is important for the IRFU to listen to the people who may be excluded from playing sport, after the rugby organisation announced a decision to ban trans women from playing contact rugby.

Speaking from Roscommon town for the opening of Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan’s office, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it’s something that sporting bodies in Ireland and around the world are really struggling with.

“I think it is very important that the IRFU and World Rugby and anybody that’s making decisions on this listens to the voice of those who are most affected, and of course those who are potentially most affected here are those who may be excluded from playing sport.

“I think it is very important that their voice is heard in this debate,” the Enterprise Minister said.

The IRFU said in a statement on Wednesday that two registered players in Ireland will be affected by the policy alteration, which kicks in for the forthcoming season.

They have been contacted to discuss options to remain active in the sport, which include non-contact playing formats, such as tag rugby, refereeing, coaching and volunteering.

Citing its reasoning for the decision, the IRFU said recent research provides evidence of male-born players having “significant” advantages in strength, stamina and physique to those born female due to male puberty, which are “retained even after testosterone suppression”.

In the men’s game, players whose sex is recorded female at birth may continue to play, subject to providing written consent and a risk assessment being carried out.

Moninne Griffith, chief executive of Belong To and co-director of Trans Equality Together, said the decision would have “deep-reaching negative consequences across society”.

“It is openly sending a message to trans people, their families and allies that they are not welcome in the rugby community,” she added.

Legal rights organisation FLAC has expressed concerns that instances of exclusion from the sport based on the IRFU’s new policy “may amount to unlawful discrimination contrary to the Equal Status Acts”.

FLAC said it could also raise a number of a number of human rights concerns in the participation of transgender people in the activities of the IRFU, including their rights to privacy, data protection, dignity and bodily autonomy.

FLAC managing solicitor Sinead Lucey said that while the Equal Status Acts allow for different treatment based on gender in sporting events, this exception only applies where the treatment can be shown to be “reasonably necessary”.

“The exception, therefore, does not appear to permit a blanket policy of this kind which, by its nature, excludes an event-specific decision in relation to the participation of a trans person,” she added.

Read More

We’re not freaks – Transgender activists protest against ‘disgraceful’ rugby ban

More in this section

Nichola Fryday 31/3/2022 Nicola Fryday coy on Irish rugby's transgender women ban
Foster starts Mo’unga at 10 for All Blacks with job on line Foster starts Mo’unga at 10 for All Blacks with job on line
Cardiff Blues v Gloucester - Challenge Cup Final - San Mames Stadium Ed Slater overwhelmed by support following motor neurone disease diagnosis
transPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>England fans with Transgender Pride flags in the stands after an open training session at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

We’re not freaks – Transgender activists protest against ‘disgraceful’ rugby ban

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up