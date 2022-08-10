IRFU bans transgender women from contact female rugby

Transgender women will be no longer be permitted to play contact female rugby in Ireland, after the IRFU announced plans to amend its gender participation policy for the forthcoming season. The change will apply to players over the age of 12.

The IRFU said its change in policy was based on medical and scientific evidence and in line with World Rugby guidance. From this season, contact rugby for players in the female category will be limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth.

The IRFU said the change in policy would affect two registered players in Ireland. It has held discussions with those players to provide options for remaining active in the game, such as in tag or touch rugby, it said, adding it was “keenly aware that this is a sensitive and challenging area”.

World Rugby last year banned transgender players from competing at the elite level of the women's game, citing safety concerns. In July, English rugby announced plans to restrict transgender women from playing in domestic games.

The IRFU says the change is based on research which underlines the advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty.

“Recent peer reviewed research provides evidence that there are physical differences between those people whose sex was assigned as male and those as female at birth, and advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression."

Its gender participation policy adds: “The nature of contact rugby means it is a highly gender-affected sport and one of the main reasons we have separated male and female categories. The term “gender-affected sport” relates to the differences in biological males and biological females, where averages in physical strength, power, stamina, speed and physique create a competitive disadvantage between the sexes.

“In the context of contact rugby, attributes such as strength, power and speed are known to be important factors to performance; there the recognised gap between biological males and biological females means it a highly gender-affected.”

Transgender men may continue to play male rugby once an appropriate risk assessment has been carried out by the IRFU with input from the player and his coach. There are understood to be around a dozen players in this category active in Ireland. For players aged 12-18, written consent must be provided by a parent or guardian.

Anne Marie Hughes, spirit of rugby manager with the IRFU, said the Union remains committed to inclusivity.

“The IRFU is committed to inclusivity and has worked with the players and other groups in the LGBT+ community to explain that this change is based solely on new research related to safety. This is a particularly sensitive area, and it is important that respect is shown to all members of our rugby family and the wider community.

“We will continue to work to be as inclusive as we can be and to explore areas such as tag and touch rugby, which we know some of our players are already considering, refereeing, volunteering, and coaching.

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community, and while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them – there is a place for everyone in rugby, and we can all work together.”