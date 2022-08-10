Beauden Barrett feared the worst after landing on his head

New Zealand star Beauden Barrett says he feared the worst after being hit in mid-air by South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse during Saturday's Rugby Championship opener.

Arendse was shown a straight red card by Australian referee Angus Gardner for the incident which saw Barrett land on his head in the game between the sides in Nelspruit.

Arendse was subsequently suspended for four weeks because of the incident.

Barrett said "relief is an understatement" after he was able to get up and walk away unscathed after the incident.

There were worrying scenes for fans as Barrett stayed motionless on the ground after the incident.

Barrett revealed he thought of the worst as he lay on the ground after the collision.

"Obviously it was quite a big collision and I did think of the worst instantly. Especially when I was on the ground and I can't remember who it was told me to stay still.

"It wasn't until the doc came on and asked me 'can you move your fingers, your toes?'. I was relieved that I passed all those tests and eventually sat up and was able to walk off and get on with it.

"There was a fearful period for a minute or so where you do think of the worst. It's quite scary when you do go over backwards and you find yourself coming down on your head and shoulders.

"It's part of the game, I understand that, and every time we go up for the high ball we've got to be courageous. Sometimes the chasers don't get it right.

"They have intentions to get up but they find themselves running into the person which happened on the weekend. As escorters, as the players in front of me going up to catch, they're doing their best jobs to protect me but it's not always the case.

"It's something we expected from South Africa in terms of the high ball collision and contest. I don't think they'll change anything, they'll look to make it a real contest and a 50/50.

"But we'll continue to be courageous, get up and escorters have to do a job within the rules to legally stop that chaser from running a good line and allowing that mid-air collision."

The sides will meet again this coming Saturday in Johannesburg.