Australia lose Quade Cooper to injury in Rugby Championship win over Argentina

Australia recovered from trailing at half-time to wrap up a 41-26 bonus-point victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza, where Quade Cooper suffered another injury blow.
Argentina, led by Australian-born head coach Michael Cheika, had opened up a 19-10 lead at the interval, helped by an early try from Pablo Matera and the boot of fly-half Emiliano Boffelli.
Australia, already without captain Michael Hooper after he returned home due to not feeling in the right mindset to play, were dealt a setback early in the second half when Cooper - who missed recent series defeat to England because of injury - went down with what appeared to be a calf problem and had to be helped off the field.
The Wallabies, though, fought back with a try from Fraser McReight before Juan Martin Gonzalez finished off a fine Argentina counter-attack in the corner to further extend the Pumas lead at 26-17.
A penalty try started Australia's recovery before Reece Hodge kicked them into the lead for the first time just after the hour mark, with hooker Folau Fainga'a going over for another score and Len Ikitau touching down a bonus-point try during stoppage time to complete the turnaround.