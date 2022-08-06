Australia lose Quade Cooper to injury in Rugby Championship win over Argentina

Australia recovered from trailing at half-time to wrap up a 41-26 bonus-point victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza
Australia lose Quade Cooper to injury in Rugby Championship win over Argentina

PUMA KING: Former Australia coach Michael Cheika saw his new side Argentina beaten by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 22:35
PA Sport

Australia recovered from trailing at half-time to wrap up a 41-26 bonus-point victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza, where Quade Cooper suffered another injury blow.

Argentina, led by Australian-born head coach Michael Cheika, had opened up a 19-10 lead at the interval, helped by an early try from Pablo Matera and the boot of fly-half Emiliano Boffelli.

Australia, already without captain Michael Hooper after he returned home due to not feeling in the right mindset to play, were dealt a setback early in the second half when Cooper - who missed recent series defeat to England because of injury - went down with what appeared to be a calf problem and had to be helped off the field.

The Wallabies, though, fought back with a try from Fraser McReight before Juan Martin Gonzalez finished off a fine Argentina counter-attack in the corner to further extend the Pumas lead at 26-17.

A penalty try started Australia's recovery before Reece Hodge kicked them into the lead for the first time just after the hour mark, with hooker Folau Fainga'a going over for another score and Len Ikitau touching down a bonus-point try during stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

More in this section

Grant Stewart 1/4/2022 Connacht sign Scottish international hooker
Wales v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Former Italy head coach Franco Smith takes over at Glasgow
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium World Rugby vows not to ‘stand still’ on issue of player welfare
<p>South Africa's center Lukhanyo Am (L) runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship international rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on August 6, 2022.  Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images </p>

South Africa condemn All Blacks to third loss in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up