Top 14 transfer window: O'Gara determined to build on European triumph

LOCK Ultan Dillane’s long-reported switch from Connacht to European champions La Rochelle was recently formally confirmed by the Top 14 club after French rugby’s 'transfer window' officially closed.

Dillane, 28, who signed a two-season deal, is the only non-JIFF recruit on an impressive roster of eight arrivals at the club.

Head coach Ronan O’Gara has raided Racing 92 for prop Georges-Henri Colombe, new France international Yoan Tanga-Mangene, and Teddy Thomas - giving himself the so-far unattainable task of unlocking the winger’s full potential as he looks to add a Top 14 title to his already impressive coaching CV.

Pau hooker Quentin Lespiaucq and fly-half Antoine Hastoy have joined O'Gara's crew - the latter expected to bring an enhanced kicking game to the pivotal position - while Bordeaux prop Thierry Paiva and the multi-positional UJ Seuteni complete Stade Rochelais' new arrivals.

Dillane’s old Connacht team-mates Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’i, meanwhile, have been tempted to Brive by head coach Jeremy Davidson.

NEW TEN: France international Antoine Hastoy has joined La Rochelle from Pau.

Bordeaux have lost international backrow Cameron Woki, who has joined Racing 92 in a late transfer coup. He lines up alongside Stormers’ World Cup-winning centre Warrick Gelant and St Helen's rugby league convert Regan Frace, while Arthur Bonneval switches from Toulouse as Racing rebuild a backline without Thomas or Kurtley Beale, who is returning to Australia.

Bulls’ winger Madosh Tambwe joins Christophe Urios’s Bordeaux project, as does France prop Sipili Falatea, who teams up with nephew Yoram Moefana for club as well as country. The Top 14 semi-finalists have also brought in Zack Holmes and Antoine Miquel from Toulouse, and centre Tani Vili from Clermont.

Toulouse, with headroom in their salary cap following the retirements of Max Medard and Joe Tekori, and the departures of Rory Arnold and Zack Holmes - not to mention Cheslin Kolbe last August - have picked up international stars Melvyn Jaminet, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Ange Capuozzo, and Arthur Retiere.

MERCURIAL: Teddy Thomas.

Clermont recently set out plans to be back in the Top 14 title hunt from next season, and sport a European star by the end of the 2024/25 campaign. They have brought in fly-halves Anthony Belleau and Jules Plisson to replace Camille Lopez and JJ Hanrahan, who joins the Dragons after a single season in France. Julien Heriteau and Brumbies’ Irae Simone fill out the midfield.

But Clermont will lose Morgan Parra, who is heading to Paris and Stade Francais. After another disappointing campaign, the capital side’s hopes rest on a revamped coaching set-up, with Paul Gustard joining from Benetton and academy coach James Kent stepping up to the senior side. Hookers Mickael Ivaldi and Lucas Payresblanques, and backrows Mathieu Hirigoyen, Julien Ory and Giovanni Habel-Kuffner boost player stocks.

Challenge Cup winners Lyon - under new management with Xavier Garbajosa replacing Toulon-bound Pierre Mignoni - have snapped up Liam Coltman and Arno Botha.

Mignoni's new club have picked up Ihaia West, Jeremy Sinzelle and Dany Priso from La Rochelle - but their big summer signing is centre Waisea Nayacalevu, from Stade Francais. They have also grabbed hooker Teddy Baubigny from Racing, Sitaleki Timani from Western Force, and scrum-half Benoit Paillaugue.

Had the 34-year-old Paillaugue stayed at new Top 14 champions Montpellier he would have been up against Cobus Reinach and new signing Leo Coly for the nine shirt. Louis Carbonel, meanwhile, will give Paolo Garbisi a fight for the out-half jersey. Bordeaux winger Lam and All Black prop Karl Tu’inukuafe are the club’s other headline signings.

All six of losing Top 14 finalists Castres' new signings come from the ProD2, including 2019 world under-20 championship-winning lock Gauthier Maravat, and centre Adrien Seguret.

Pau are sticking to head coach Sebastien Piqueronies’ youth policy. Hooker Romain Ruffenach, who joins from Biarritz, is the oldest recruit at 27. Oyonnax’s world under-20 championship winner Sacha Zegueur, and Lyon fullback Clement Laporte are Pau's signature arrivals, while Jordan Joseph’s loan from Racing is extended another year.

Promoted Bayonne have brought in 17 players, including La Rochelle duo Rico Buliruarua and Facundo Bosch, experienced halfback pair Maxime Machenaud and Lopez, and Kaminieli Rasaku from Fiji 7s.

Despite some big-name departures, Perpignan, having become the first Top 14 side to survive the end-of-season trial by promotion-relegation play-off, have resisted dipping deep into the market, signing five new players, including former Clermont fly-half Jake McIntyre, and Kelian Galletier from Montpellier.

Former Leinster player Joe Tomane is joining relegated Biarritz after a season in Japan’s Top League, Connacht’s Eoghan Masterson is joining Aurillac, while team-mate Tietie Tuimauga is heading to Colomiers, and former Ulster scrum-half Johnny McPhillips heads to Aix-en-Provence.