England's Joe Marler 'scared' after learning of Ryan Jones diagnosis

Joe Marler says he is 'scared', following the news of Ryan Jones diagnosis of early-onset dementia.
England's Joe Marler 'scared' after learning of Ryan Jones diagnosis

England's Joe Marler. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 16:52
Shane Donovan

England prop Joe Marler has opened up on his feelings after hearing of the 'awful' news of Ryan Jones early-onset Dementia diagnosis.

Marler, who also spoke of a bad head injury he sustained in the past, says he has tried to ignore the risks of concussion because it scares him to think about it. 

"It's awful for Ryan to be told that and be going through that," Marler told Talksport.

"I've just buried my head in the sand, to be honest, because it scares me. I just ignore it and bury my head in the sand.

"But the more it comes out and the more apparent it becomes in the sport, the more boys are getting diagnosed with this stuff. It's sad.

"There is always going to be that element of danger and you don't want to remove it so that it isn't rugby anymore.

"But you do want to be well informed going into it. As long as I am informed with what the dangers are, I can make an informed choice."

On his own injuries, Marler said he once forgot that he had kids in the aftermath of a blow to the head in 2016.

"I was out cold and I remember being in the physio room next and the kit-man came in. I just broke down and I had no recollection of having kids."

"It just really scared the life out of me," Marler added,

More in this section

Catterick Races - Tuesday 14th December Rob Burrow: Government has ‘blood on its hands’ over £50m MND research delay
Andrew Porter scores a try 9/7/2022 Andrew Porter cited for high tackle in win over All Blacks
James Ryan with Brodie Retallick 16/7/2022 The Ryan rebound: 'It's taken me a while to get my confidence back'
Andrew Porter 16/7/2022

No further punishment for Andrew Porter as citing complaint dismissed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up