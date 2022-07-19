England's Joe Marler 'scared' after learning of Ryan Jones diagnosis

England prop Joe Marler has opened up on his feelings after hearing of the 'awful' news of Ryan Jones early-onset Dementia diagnosis.

Marler, who also spoke of a bad head injury he sustained in the past, says he has tried to ignore the risks of concussion because it scares him to think about it.

"It's awful for Ryan to be told that and be going through that," Marler told Talksport.

"I've just buried my head in the sand, to be honest, because it scares me. I just ignore it and bury my head in the sand.

"But the more it comes out and the more apparent it becomes in the sport, the more boys are getting diagnosed with this stuff. It's sad.

"There is always going to be that element of danger and you don't want to remove it so that it isn't rugby anymore.

"But you do want to be well informed going into it. As long as I am informed with what the dangers are, I can make an informed choice."

On his own injuries, Marler said he once forgot that he had kids in the aftermath of a blow to the head in 2016.

"I was out cold and I remember being in the physio room next and the kit-man came in. I just broke down and I had no recollection of having kids."

"It just really scared the life out of me," Marler added,