The Ireland prop was yellow-carded for a challenge on Brodie Retallick. 
Andrew Porter cited for high tackle in win over All Blacks

BLACK ON GREEN: Ireland’s Andrew Porter scores a try on Saturday morning in Wellington. The prop will face hearing tomorrow. 

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 17:07
PA Sport Staff

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been cited after an incident during the Test series-clinching victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

Porter was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following a high tackle on All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick.

But match citing commissioner James Sherriff has now reported Porter, who faces a disciplinary hearing via video link on Tuesday.

Retallick suffered a fractured cheekbone and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

World Rugby said: "Ireland prop Andrew Porter will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after having been cited by the citing commissioner James Sherriff (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously) during Ireland's Test match against New Zealand on July 16.

"The player will attend a hearing via video link before an independent judicial committee chaired by Adam Casselden (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland)."

