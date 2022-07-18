Dial-a-debacle: New Zealand rugby fans point the finger of blame

Once were warriors; now they're just worried. The All Blacks' slump has engaged New Zealanders in a national bout of introspection and exasperation, much centred on besieged coach Ian Foster.

Before last week, the All Blacks had never lost a home Test to Ireland, let alone a series.

Back-to-back losses in Dunedin and Wellington now have the All Blacks in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position: their lowest ever position of No.4 in world rugby rankings.

New Zealand's form reversal has been whiplash-inducing. Before COVID-19, they suffered five defeats to European sides in a decade, but under Foster, they've lost four times in eight months.

"None of us are used to that," former star All Black winger Sir John Kirwan told Newstalk ZB. "It was a bit of a shock for everyone to see that happening ... there's a lot of negativity out there. The All Blacks have a lot of soul searching to do."

Kirwan was asked if now was the time to change the coaching staff. "Not at all. I think there's going to be some real decisions to make. They've got the Rugby Championship coming up, flying to South Africa next week. It's never been done in the history of the game [firing an All Blacks coach]. I believe Ian Foster can turn this around. Well he has to turn it around - should I say."

The series defeat - their first at home to anyone since 1994 - has prompted a vast array of emotions from rugby-loving Kiwis. One lowered the nation's flag outside New Zealand Rugby's headquarters in Wellington, a short walk from the scene of Saturday's 32-22 loss, which followed the 23-12 defeat in the second Test.

Talkback callers have unleashed all manner of criticism: blaming complacency, Sam Cane's underwhelming leadership as captain, New Zealand Rugby, team culture, a private equity sell-off, the Barrett brothers and more.

Pressure mounts most of all on Foster, who boasts the lowest win percentage of any All Blacks coach since the mid-1990s. Foster dead-batted questions on his future after Saturday's Test and didn't front for a scheduled media appearance on Sunday.

New Zealand Rugby has closed ranks, refusing media requests, issuing only a brief statement from chief executive Mark Robinson.

"Clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable," he said. "We all know there is a huge amount of work to do. Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here."

John Kirwan called that statement a mistake, insisting Foster should have been given the chance to front up to the media yesterday when the planned press conference was cancelled.

"He won't be happy with his results. The New Zealand public and the All Blacks expect results. They've already been reviewed over the summer so the thing that happened yesterday, you've got to front up. Front up and say 'I want the job' and say 'I want to stay here'. Second thing is the NZR shouldn't say they want to review, they should have come out and said we support him or we don't. Putting it off to say you want to review just adds way more fuel to the fire."

Foster was appointed after the 2019 World Cup, elevated from his assistant position under the retiring Steve Hansen on a two-year deal.

After two southern hemisphere titles, he was handed a two-year extension last year to see him through to the 2023 global showpiece tournament.

In 2019, when the All Blacks lost their world title in a semi-final loss to England, Foster was given the job in a straight shoot-out with Super Rugby title machine Scott 'Razor' Robertson.

Foster was the company man, the continuation of business as usual, and a vote of confidence in Hansen's All Blacks game plan.

Robertson was the outsider, the change agent, the wild man known for breakdancing after championships. At the time, Robertson had won three consecutive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders. He now has six straight.

Many - particularly Cantabrians - would prefer him in the top job ahead of next year's World Cup.

They may receive their wish, especially if New Zealand under-achieve in South Africa next month for two Tests to begin the Rugby Championship.

"He wins (the Rugby Championship) and we see some signs of improvement then I think he'll survive," Sir John said. "If he doesn't then I just don't know what will happen."

He added: "The Irish were outstanding, their possession and position stats were unbelievable, they have a really good form of attack and the All Blacks, by comparison, looked uncertain on attack and a bit tentative on defence. It was a bit of a shock for everyone to see that happening to be fair.

"This Irish side are a very very good side and have been together for a long time. They haven't had any disruptions. The All Blacks did have a lot of disruption. They had guys pulling out, they had Covid but in New Zealand we don't make excuses and the All Blacks certainly don't make excuses. It was certainly a sub-standard performance from their point of view."