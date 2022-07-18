Peter Jackson: Never can so few have turned so many tables in so short a time

Sean Fitzpatrick didn’t wait for the dust to settle before asking questions which will be repeated ad nauseum all over New Zealand for days and weeks to come.
Never one to beat about the bush, the former All Blacks’ captain went straight to the point.
“Have we got the right coaches?” he said, opening the inquest on Sky. “We were out-coached, no question.
“Have they got the right players? Have they got a team capable of winning the World Cup? From what I’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, you’d doubt that.”
Ian Foster has been part of New Zealand’s coaching high command for 10 years, winning the World Cup in 2015 and finishing third four years later which, in the All Blacks catechism, is to finish nowhere.
As head honcho since then, the facts are stacking up against him: Successive home defeats for the first time in 24 years, beaten in four of the last five Tests, with back-to-back scraps against the Springboks in South Africa next month.
“This where you want to be in terms of the excitement,” Foster said before the Wellington thrashing. “The work that’s been done is fantastic. It’s a great examination for us so we’ve got to show we’re smart and learning as well.”
Once Ireland finished with them, Foster knew one question mattered more than any other; on his future, assuming he still had one. He had come, he said, to talk about the match, which sounded a lame excuse for ducking a question about the consequences. No sooner had it been asked than a member of the New Zealand RFU media staff, one of the dreaded ‘prevention’ officers, intervened and ‘Fozzy’ retreated behind his muzzle.
Kiwis tend to be impatient with losing coaches, if only because they’ve had so few. Should they decide that Foster’s time is up, Scott Robertson will be the obvious choice as a serial winner with the Crusaders where he worked alongside a man who has since taken the European club game by storm, Ronan O’Gara.
