Peter Jackson: Never can so few have turned so many tables in so short a time

Ireland will be officially installed on Monday morning as the No. 1 team in the world, superseding France as rulers of the global roost in due recognition for leaving New Zealand in bits and pieces.

What they did amounted to more, far more than merely beating the All Blacks for the sixth time in nine Tests. The green demolition squads took them apart with a clinical precision and remorseless intensity until there was nothing left of the mightiest of all rugby nations but broken parts strewn around their capital city.

To say Ireland smashed them to smithereens sounds like heresy on an exaggerated scale because nobody smashes the All Blacks, or nobody did, least of all in New Zealand. But that is exactly what happened throughout the first 40 minutes in Wellington.

No Test team from this side of the Equator can have come closer to perfection under the Southern Cross. Dredging deep into muddied memory, only one springs to mind: England’s first half against Australia in Melbourne in 2003.

Martin Johnson’s team for all seasons never touched those heights again but they were still good enough to win the World Cup a few months later.

Ireland have been at the top of World Rugby’s rankings before, briefly in 2019 and a fat lot of good it did them. The Japanese jamboree that same year changed nothing, merely adding four more years to the long wait to get beyond the quarter-finals, 35 years and counting.

Ten of the starting team thrashed by New Zealand in Tokyo 46-14 were there in Dunedin and Wellington, building victory margins large enough to create a 57-point swing. Never can so few have turned so many tables in so short a time.

The sceptics will scoff and splutter and the pragmatists will point out that the only global ranking list that matters is the one hammered out once every four years at a World Cup. The hard-headed realism as driven by Andy Farrell and embodied by Johnny Sexton is such that nobody in Team Ireland will be fooled into believing otherwise.

Going into a World Cup as the official No. 1 guarantees nothing, as the All Blacks found to their cost. They failed to make the final last time out in Yokohama and the semis in France in 2007 when the countries ranked No. 5 (South Africa) and No. 7 (England) contested the final.

Farrell experienced that first-hand as part of an England team thrashed 36-0 by the Springboks in their opening pool game only to miss the final because of injury. They almost stole it without reaching a peak of any description.

That the World Cup is still more than a year off increases the apprehension of those nervous about their team peaking too soon. Sexton’s answer is to keep looking for new peaks of excellence: ‘’It’s very Irish to say: ’Oh, we have to take it easy now until the World Cup.’ But no, let’s keep making the most of it. Let’s keep getting better.’’

By making the most of their collective proficiency and creating a mechanism for players like Tadhg Beirne to engineer masterpieces worth 11 out of 10, they have shifted the tectonic plates and changed the landscape.

They have demolished the aura, or what was left of it, of New Zealand invincibility. The All Blacks, their façade of the supernatural stripped bare, will no doubt recover but they can never be quite the same again which may explain why Peter O’Mahony cried, or maybe not.

Their ship has been turned turtle and the shattering effect can be seen and heard in the waves lapping ocean shores from the Pacific to the Mediterranean. For the first time in living memory, the All Blacks will be anxious to side-step a quarter-final against their bogey team in Paris next year.

No British or Irish team had won a series there since the revered Lions of 1971 and yet the combined margin of their two Test wins has now been eclipsed by Ireland’s two (23 to 16).

Much more of this and the Lions will be in danger of becoming obsolete, another example of the magnitude of what this team has already achieved and this is only the start…

Dark times getting darker for Ian Foster

Sean Fitzpatrick didn’t wait for the dust to settle before asking questions which will be repeated ad nauseum all over New Zealand for days and weeks to come.

Never one to beat about the bush, the former All Blacks’ captain went straight to the point.

“Have we got the right coaches?” he said, opening the inquest on Sky. “We were out-coached, no question.

“Have they got the right players? Have they got a team capable of winning the World Cup? From what I’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, you’d doubt that.”

Ian Foster has been part of New Zealand’s coaching high command for 10 years, winning the World Cup in 2015 and finishing third four years later which, in the All Blacks catechism, is to finish nowhere.

As head honcho since then, the facts are stacking up against him: Successive home defeats for the first time in 24 years, beaten in four of the last five Tests, with back-to-back scraps against the Springboks in South Africa next month.

“This where you want to be in terms of the excitement,” Foster said before the Wellington thrashing. “The work that’s been done is fantastic. It’s a great examination for us so we’ve got to show we’re smart and learning as well.”

Once Ireland finished with them, Foster knew one question mattered more than any other; on his future, assuming he still had one. He had come, he said, to talk about the match, which sounded a lame excuse for ducking a question about the consequences. No sooner had it been asked than a member of the New Zealand RFU media staff, one of the dreaded ‘prevention’ officers, intervened and ‘Fozzy’ retreated behind his muzzle.

Kiwis tend to be impatient with losing coaches, if only because they’ve had so few. Should they decide that Foster’s time is up, Scott Robertson will be the obvious choice as a serial winner with the Crusaders where he worked alongside a man who has since taken the European club game by storm, Ronan O’Gara.

Dr Ken Kennedy a man ahead of his time

Dr Ken Kennedy died peacefully in his sleep last Thursday while on holiday in Connemara. His passing at the age of 81 leaves the Lions with a debt they could never repay.

A famous son of Holywood, Co. Down long before Rory McIlroy put the place on a wider global stage, Kennedy performed a dual role on the invincible Lions tour of South Africa in 1974 — as a player and a one-man medical team in the days before anyone thought of appointing one.

An orthopaedic surgeon who would become a renowned figure in his field, Kennedy has never been given due credit for his role in making the Lions fit for purpose. Stewart McKinney, his Ulster and Ireland team-mate, remembers him as “a man way ahead of his time”.

“The first thing Ken did before the Lions left London was to carry out blood tests on every player,” McKinney says. “He found that nine of them were anaemic and that the players concerned would really struggle at altitude. He solved that problem and a lot more. He held a clinic every morning on tour and introduced us to yoga and breathing exercises we’d never heard of. Nothing was too much trouble and he never charged a penny. I doubt if those Lions would have been in condition to make history but for Ken.”

Once the most-capped hooker in the game, Kennedy played 45 times for Ireland before retiring to concentrate on his Harley Street clinic. He never spoke about his patients but they included Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, jockey Richard Dunwoody and the most famous of all Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kennedy is survived by his wife, Farida and sons Patrick and Alexander.

New stars of summer emerge

So many bright young things have made a real impact on the Test scene in recent weeks that it’s possible to pick a whole XV:

Freddie Steward (England, 21); Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales, 21), Matt Currie (Scotland, 21), Will Joseph (England, 19), Henry Arundell (England, 19); Noah Lolesio (Australia, 22), Jack van Poortvliet (England, 21); Bevan Rodd (England, 21), Ewan Ashman (Scotland, 22), Tom O’Toole (Ireland, 23); Joe McCarthy (Ireland, 21), Ryan Baird (Ireland, 22); Cian Prendergast (Ireland, 22), Tommy Reffell (Wales, 23), Matt Fagerson (Scotland, 23).

Team of the Southern Hemisphere series

Ireland (1-23).

And the best of the rest?

15 Freddie Steward

(England)

14 Will Jordan

(New Zealand)

13 Lukhanyo Am (S Africa)

12 Owen Farrell (England)

11 Emiliano Boffelli

(Argentina)

10 Gareth Anscombe (Wales)

9 Jack van Poortvliet

(England)

1 Ellis Genge (England)

2 Malcolm Marx (S Africa)

3 Frans Malherbe (S Africa)

4 Will Rowlands (Wales)

5 Lood de Jager (S Africa)

6 Courtney Lawes

(England)

7 Tommy Reffell (Wales)

8 Ardie Savea

(New Zealand)