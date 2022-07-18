Andy Farrell: 'Are we anywhere near where we want to be? We’re not'

NEW ZEALAND 22 IRELAND 32

Ireland win Series 2-1

How good must Andy Farrell be feeling right now? You can picture him easing into his business class seat bound for home and drinking in the achievements of this Ireland team, his Ireland team, on this momentous tour.

He placed them under extreme duress, compelling a squad of 40 players and 30 staffers to prepare for and execute five Test-standard games in four separate cities within an 18-day timeframe in order to “see what they were made of”.

The examination was timely coming 14 months out from a World Cup and four years past Ireland’s last tour when the personnel were markedly different. And just for good measure, the venue for this challenge was New Zealand, the toughest touring destination in world rugby.

For them all to have boarded the plane bound for Dublin with three victories and history made on each occasion having rebounded from a potentially nightmarish start to the expedition will have exceeded all expectations, from the outside at least.

A first Test victory in New Zealand, following by the second string delivering a maiden win for Ireland over the Maori All Blacks, backed up by a historic series success over the All Blacks - surely even the head coach must be pinching himself at that return, never mind the future-facing boost it will give to his players.

That Saturday’s victory at Sky Stadium, completing back-to-back wins over New Zealand and thereby breaking the cycle of win, then lose, in this fixture since 2016, has resulted in Ireland regaining top spot in the World Rugby Rankings is irrelevant. That had been achieved before, in 2018-19, and as all Irish rugby followers know it ended in misery at the last World Cup in Japan.

Of far greater value for the Irish management will be the confidence taken from this trip, the depth of experience given to all those players from zero Test caps to more than 100 that only such a tour can bring.

Yet as Farrell admitted when he was asked whether there was any point on this tour that he thought ‘I’ve asked too much of these lads’, even he had his doubts so much could be gained from it.

“Every day,” the Ireland boss said. “Every day, but that was the point.

“I asked too much of much of myself and the staff as well but that was the point – to see whether we had excuses, to see whether we had people who just go tunnel vision and start worrying about themselves instead of ‘team first’ – because that’s a big mantra of ours.

“So that way we were always going to get the learnings that we were craving. Of course there’s a bit of luck here and there but there were never any excuses. Only these guys know – the people that are part of the group know the truth. We put them under some immense pressure on purpose and they never missed a beat.

“Not one person had an excuse, not one person gave out about anything. They’ve been unbelievably easy to manage and they’ve all bought in and therefore to come away with what is the hardest thing to do in world rugby under those conditions, is pretty special.”

Special indeed, and there were no tougher situations than the ones Ireland faced in Wellington on Saturday as the All Blacks fought their way back from the biggest half-time deficit in their history. Ian Foster’s side had trailed 22-3 at the interval, blown away by an utterly brilliant first 40 minutes from Farrell’s men as Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan, and Robbie Henshaw finished wonderfully executed attacks to leave the home team and their fans shellshocked.

The All Blacks had been under plenty of pressure themselves of course having suffered the ignominy of being first New Zealanders to lose to the Irish on home soil but the expected backlash, previously displayed with a brutish ruthlessness in their response to the defeats of 2016, 2018 and 2021, did not materialise. There was a response though, eventually and three tries in 16 minutes from the 43rd to the 59th propelled them right back into this contest, reducing the deficit to three at 25-22 to the Irish.

This was where Ireland really shone, however, with a mental resilience and calm under pressure to not only withstand the All Blacks’ attacking heat but rally with some of their own, Rob Herring’s 65th minute try, his team’s fourth, three minutes after replacing starting hooker Dan Sheehan, converted by captain Johnny Sexton to add to his 55th minute penalty, all of which re-opened a 10-point lead that would not be altered.

For that there is Tadhg Beirne to thank. Three turnovers between the 71st and 76th minutes, all inside the Irish 22, kept the All Blacks from further troubling the scoreboard and left Farrell purring at the improvements in mental fortitude and composure his players have made in the last two years.

“You’ve seen it in abundance,” the head coach said. “The best part of the game was when they came back at us, we stayed neutral. We never missed a beat, we got back on track.

“We knew that they were always gonna have a big purple patch because that’s what they always do. I thought we was mentally very tough and we’re getting better at that.

“Are we anywhere near where we want to be? We’re not. We’re definitely not. You might think that’s me just throwing that out there but it’s the truth. You’ve got this fellow (Sexton, sitting at his side). We’ve got people telling us to keep him at home (before we go) so we can build something.

“But what an opportunity it would have been to see how it’s properly done, to prepare a team, to be a world-class player and to believe so much that little old Ireland can beat New Zealand in New Zealand. That’s why you bring your best players, so they can grow the group.

“It’s up to everyone else to back them up. So look what we’ve got. We’ve got Johnny and Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw up here (raising his hand aloft) and we’ve got Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast and Craig’s learning and Ciaran Frawley – they’re (down) here. So how much grow is there to get to that (up here)?

"These (senior) lads are not coming down so how much growth is there? So that’s the point of the tour.”

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett, W Jordan, R Ioane (R Tuivasa-Sheck, 68), D Havili, S Reece (R Mo’unga, 61); B Barrett, A Smith (F Fakatava, 61); G Bowers (K Tu'inukuafe, 71), C Taylor (D Coles, 61), N Laulala (O Tu’ungafasi, HT, Laulala - HIA); B Retallick (T Vaa'i, 50 - HIA), S Whitelock; A Ioane, S Cane (D Papalii, 63), A Savea.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki (K Earls, 68), J Lowe; J Sexton (J Carbery, 76), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 71); A Porter (C Healy, 69), D Sheehan (R Herring, 62), T Furlong (F Bealham, 69); T Beirne (K Treadwell, 76), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan, 66), J van der Flier (C Healy, 57-61 – front row YC rep), C Doris.

Yellow card: Porter 50-60.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).