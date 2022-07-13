Brian O'Driscoll: All Blacks series win would trump World Cup semi-final

Brian O'Driscoll believes that winning a test series on New Zealand soil would trump Andy Farrell's side reaching the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland levelled the series after last Saturday's 23-12 win in Dunedin, after losing out to a better All Black side in the first test.

Farrell's men followed up the test-leveller with a 30-24 win over the Maori All Blacks, meaning it's all square since the two nations reignited their burgeoning international rivalry.

"I think a series victory in New Zealand is greater than a semi-final of a World Cup, to be honest, it is," O'Driscoll said, speaking to Off The Ball this evening.

"It's something tangible... there is something at the end to hold onto to be able to go, 'by the way, we beat New Zealand in their own back-yard', versus 'we did great, we got to a semi-final."

The former Irish captain continued: "I think a more balanced argument would be - the prospect of getting to a [World Cup] final versus a series victory.

"Going into a World Cup final with it still to play versus a series victory against the All Blacks, I think that's more on par."

The All Blacks have not lost a test series on home soil since 1994, a testament to not only the feat Ireland have in front of them.

While the massive chance to savour victory in New Zealand awaits, O'Driscoll did mention that opportunities to get players ample game experience ahead of the World Cup are running out fast.

"This is still enormous in its own right, but it doesn't mean that there isn't going to be another missed opportunity for guys to get game time and those games are running out."