Nick Timoney: It's good to be a part of history

The build-up to Saturday’s all-important third Test against the All Blacks escalated for Ireland today as the tourists came off a well-earned day off in the New Zealand capital and ramped up the intensity for the game of their lives.

Yet while the down day yesterday was a chance to relax and recharge for the starting Test team ahead of the potentially history-making series-deciding clash at Sky Stadium, for the players involved in Tuesday’s win over the Maori All Blacks the emphasis was very much on recovery.

While some of the 23 will be involved this Saturday (8:05am Irish time), just as they had been in Dunedin last weekend in that ground-breaking first Test win on New Zealand soil that kept the series alive, others have played their final minutes on this tour. Yet for the likes of flanker Nick Timoney, one of the standouts of the Ireland XV’s 32-24 win, this nation’s first over the Maori in four attempts, the mission is not over.

The Ulster blindside is unlikely to be involved on the pitch in the final Test with head coach Andy Farrell highly likely to have stuck with the quartet of Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, Caelan Doris and replacement Jack Conan that helped make history last weekend when he unveiled his selection overnight.

He will, however, be primed and ready to give his all to provide the best possible preparation for his squad-mates on the training ground at Jerry Collins Stadium in the northern Wellington suburb of Porirua.

Farrell on Monday was asked if he feared the emergence of an ‘on the beach’ mentality from some players in this final week of the toughest tour Ireland have embarked on and his response bordered on the incredulous.

“Look where we are at... I mean, it doesn't get any better for us,” the Ireland boss said. “This should be the week of our lives. I mean, we are here. Not one person is talking about anything but the task at hand, today, tomorrow, Thursday training, whatever it may be.

“This is where we want to be. Of course there is pressure that goes with that, but we have earned the right to put ourselves into a position to be in these big games.

“It's where we want to be. It's how we want to be feeling because it's the only way that we can keep on growing. We have earned the right to take it to the last game and everyone is in good spirits. It's just on the task at hand.”

Timoney is certainly still on board and said: “Making sure we’re good to go on Thursday is paramount.”

His two starts against the Maori All Blacks have been impressive but his wait to add to the two Ireland caps he earned against the USA 12 months ago and Argentina in November looked likely to continue as spoke to media post-match.

“There needs to be two sides at training with legitimate intensity to them all week so it’s a case getting in the pool or whatever,” he said of his likely day off, “getting on the bike and recovering a small bit and then back in on Thursday training.

“As Faz said, it’s one of the most important weeks in Irish rugby in the last I don’t know how many years. It’s a huge week.”

A time also to park personal ambition and appreciate the opportunity this tour has given him and the other squad members on the fringe of Test selection.

“You’d be lying if you said you weren’t somewhat envious of the lads who’ve just gone and made history, beating the All Blacks for the first time ever on New Zealand soil. You sort of feel like you’re in touching distance but at the same time you’re not necessarily part of that exact same achievement.

“You’re also delighted. I feel like I’m part of the group and trying to contribute what I can in training and push the team on so even if it’s a small contribution when you’re not necessarily in the matchday squad. Like it’s a small bit of cliché, there’s history been made, it’s good to be a part of it and close to it and seeing what goes on around it.

“Everyone wants to play the matches against the All Blacks, obviously, but sometimes just realising where you’re at and having a look at those things you want to have. You want to be a starter in the Test team so it motivates yourself a bit more to look at yourself harder and try and get better.”