Earls: 'It’s the best bunch of lads I’ve ever been involved with, with country or club'

Maori All Blacks 24

Ireland XV 30

The last time Keith Earls had captained a side he was leading out the Thomond Under-14s. It may have taken another 20 years to be asked to perform the same role but as far as the 34-year-old was concerned, captaining Ireland on tour in New Zealand was worth the wait.

That the Munster veteran skippered the side to victory against the Maori All Blacks made the occasion even more special, and particularly important given the role Andy Farrell had marked out for this midweek team, to prove themselves as adaptable tourists capable of learning on the hoof and performing under the unique pressures of preparing for and playing their part in a five-game schedule crammed into three weeks.

Earls knew that when he accepted the challenge. He had started on the wing in the tour-opening loss to the Maori in Hamilton 13 days earlier, and backed it up with a try in the following Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park on the occasion of his 97th Ireland cap. Yesterday’s appointment at Sky Stadium did not earn him cap 98 but that did not diminish the emotion of the occasion for the man from Moyross, Limerick.

“It’s a huge honour,” Earls said, “for anyone who captains Ireland but given where I’m from, there isn’t too many kids that would captain an Irish side coming from there so it’s genuinely a very proud moment.

“My phone blew up. I know it wasn’t a Test cap but it definitely was a proud moment to pull on an Irish jersey and lead an Irish team. I’m over the moon with it.”

Earls felt the 32-24 victory was equally as valuable to the tour, providing an important bridge between last weekend’s historic first Test win on New Zealand soil and this Saturday’s series decider.

“Last week was a huge moment for our team and our country and a loss tonight could have just put a little damper on things leading into the weekend. There was a lot of pressure put on young lads to perform and keep that momentum going and it was extra pressure that they wouldn’t have been used to. We dealt with it quite well and it’s easier leading into Saturday now with everyone on a high.”

Head coach Farrell agreed with the skipper and was delighted to have had his challenge to a young and inexperienced side accepted.

“We put pressure on them ourselves because the Test boys have got a responsibility to show these lads the way and they’ve certainly done that. And it’s those young lads’ responsibility tonight to show that they’ve learned the way. There was big pressure on them and you throw that out there to them because you want to see whether they can cope with or not and they certainly did.”

Earls credited lineout leader Kieran Treadwell and half-back pairing Ciaran Frawley and his Munster scrum-half team-mate Craig Casey for making his in-game captaincy a straightforward task.

“It’s incredible… Treads’ … he’s seriously impressed me on this tour. I don’t know much about the second row but just the way he carries himself and … Craig and Frawls at half-back just controlled the game. There was no decisions to be made out there as a captain because these three lads were leading us around the field as well. It’s the best bunch of lads I’ve ever been involved with, with country or club. Everyone’s quite close, everyone is chomping on the bit and … the competition is healthy but unbelievable for us as well.”

MAORI ALL BLACKS: J Moorby (R Love, 56); S Stevenson, B Sullivan, A Nankivell (B Proctor, 63), C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane, TJ Perenara – captain (B Weber, 50); O Norris (T Williams, 56), K Eklund (L Apisal, 63), T Lomax (M Renata, 56); M Selby-Rickit (TK Howden, 63), I Walker-Leawere; R Prinsep (C Delany, 15; T Williams, 38-41 – front row YC rep), B Harmon, C Grace.

Yellow card: Norris 31-41, Stevenson 73

IRELAND XV: M Lowry (J Carbery, 63); J Larmour, K Earls - captain, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman (E Byrne, 61), N Scannell, T O’Toole (M Bent, 76); K Treadwell (R Baird, 57), J McCarthy; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes.

Yellow cards: Prendergast 27-37, Larmour 45-55 Replacements not used: R Herring, J Conan, C Murray, M Hansen.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)