Keith Earls: Ireland learned from past mistakes

Keith Earls believes Ireland's young guns learned from their mistakes in the first game during their 30-24 victory over the Maori All Blacks.

An experimental selection had lost the opening tour match 32-17 to the same opposition two weeks ago but secured victory in Wellington.

Conditions were tricky but Ireland proved to be more clinical and two tries from Jordan Larmour and one each from Gavin Coombes and Nick Timoney helped them tie up the series.

"It was very pleasing," the 34-year-old Limerick man told Sky Sports.

"In the first game we played the Maori we didn’t help ourselves, our discipline [was poor].

"A lot of young lads, good players but just didn’t know what it takes to play 'big boy’ rugby and I suppose we learned from a lot of mistakes.

"There was still discipline [issues] a small bit but we got the job done."

Ireland's dominated the kicking battle and Earls said that played a key role.

"Obviously conditions, it’s quite windy here, a bit similar to Thomond Park.

"Yeah, I suppose the various kickers on the team helped out our 9 and 10 as well, take a bit of pressure off them.

"We knew if we gave these guys time and space, nine times out of ten they’ll pick the right option and they’ll break a tackle. We knew our physicality had to be right up there with our discipline."

Earls has won 97 full caps and was very proud to be captain on the day.

"It’s a very proud moment for me getting to captain these lads. I toured with Ireland in 2017 with a lot of young lads in it.

"And it’s great to see a lot of them as senior players, it’s brilliant to get out with these young lads and see them do it on a big stage like this."