Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony on track for New Zealand third Test

The storm clouds were gathering in the New Zealand capital ahead of this morning’s tour match against the Maori All Blacks but there was little to dampen the good spirits coursing through this Ireland squad as Andy Farrell gave positive health updates on both Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony.

The Irish management’s focus has firmly been on the next match up as an Ireland XV captained by Keith Earls were bidding to right the wrongs of their defeat to the Maori in Hamilton 13 days ago.

Yet with the opportunity to win a Test series against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil firmly on the agenda following last weekend’s famous 23-12 second Test win in Dunedin, thoughts on this Saturday’s deciding final Test will not have been too far removed from the tourists’ brains trust led by Farrell.

Being able to deliver favourable progress reports on both the fitness and health of his leading on-field generals would put anyone in a good mood, particularly given their exceptional performances at Forsyth Barr Stadium last Saturday.

Captain and fly-half Sexton came off six minutes from time having, in his words, tweaked his right knee, while O’Mahony, 32, was removed for a Head Injury Assessment soon after. The Munster captain failed HIA1 but has passed HIA2 later that evening and was set to undergo HIA3 following two nights’ sleep.

Both are expected to be passed fit for Ireland’s shot at even more history, “as things stand”, according to Farrell, who was speaking after the Ireland XV’s captain’s run training session at Sky Stadium yesterday, Sexton’s 37th birthday, as the Test team continued their recovery elsehwhere.

Asked for the latest on the veteran Test skipper, Farrell said: “Good, good. They are still in recovery mode.

"We had a meeting this morning, everyone is back up and running – back on track and in good spirits.

“Captain's run for the Maori team, so obviously the other boys get to recover properly. Train tomorrow, everyone gets the day off on Wednesday, we train all together on Thursday and a captain's run Friday and then we're into it. And then Sunday we are on the plane. Obviously we have been together now in these sorts of circumstances where we are going game to game to game. We are in a pretty healthy state as far as the squad is concerned.”

Just as healthy is Farrell’s assessment of O’Mahony’s worth to his team as a leader and his return to the starting back row in this Test series with New Zealand having had to settle for a share of the number six jersey since the head coach succeeded Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup.

Caps 85 and 86, both against the All Blacks alongside openside flanker Josh van Flier and No.8 Caelan Doris with Jack Conan now covering as a replacement, have seen the Munster captain back to his abrasive and influential best. The Corkman has been getting under the skin of the home side’s loose forwards, pestering their lineout and in the heat of last Saturday’s second half in Dundein he even delivered an inch-perfect 50-22 kick.

“Pete has been selected in the Irish team for years and years, and then all of a sudden he was on the bench,” Farrell said. “He was the best example that I’ve ever seen of just getting on with it.

“Jack Conan is doing the same now, just being himself. He’s not walking around with poor body language or ‘why’s this happening to me?’ He’s just dealing with the situation and getting on and helping others, which helps you in the long run.

“Pete was an unbelievable example of being able to step back, see the situation, and go: ‘Right, this is it. This is where I am. I’m going to make sure that the lad who has got my position is better prepared than I was ever going to be, and I’m going to show that the only thing that matters is the team’.

“He was a brilliant example to everyone going forward and within all of that there’s a determination to say: ‘Right, okay, this is the situation. I’m going to get back’. And we all know that Pete has been a bit of a glue player in the changing room for how it makes people feel. But, wow, his performances in the big games for Munster over the last while and his captaincy has been outstanding for Munster this year. There’s a maturity within his game, there’s a hunger to keep on improving, and he was certainly one of the best on Saturday.”