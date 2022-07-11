Ireland U20s make four changes for Scotland clash

Ireland have made four changes to their starting XV as the U20s prepare for their final game of the Six Nations Summer Series in Italy, taking on Scotland in a play-off fixture in Treviso on Tuesday [KO 11am Irish time, live on Six Nations YouTube channel].

Winger George Coomber, scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony, hooker Josh Hanlon and lock Charlie Irvine all come into the side as Ireland look finish to the tournament on a high at the Stadio Di Monigo.