Ireland U20s make four changes for Scotland clash

Ireland have made four changes to their starting XV as the U20s prepare for their final game of the Six Nations Summer Series in Italy, taking on Scotland in a play-off fixture in Treviso on Tuesday [KO 11am Irish time, live on Six Nations YouTube channel].
Winger George Coomber, scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony, hooker Josh Hanlon and lock Charlie Irvine all come into the side as Ireland look finish to the tournament on a high at the Stadio Di Monigo.
Richie Murphy’s squad lost to France and South Africa in their opening two pool fixtures before an impressive last minute defeat of England last week.
Munster winger Coomber joins Patrick Campbell and Fionn Gibbons in the Ireland back three, with Leinster pair Fionn Gibbons and Daniel Hawkshaw both keeping their place in the centre positions.
Sam Prendergast – who kicked the winning penalty against England last Tuesday – continues at out-half, with O’Mahony named at scrum-half.
Hanlon joins George Hadden and Scott Wilson in the front row, while Irvine comes in to partner Adam McNamee in the second row.
Reuben Crothers captains the side from an unchanged back row, which sees the Ulster man line out alongside Diarmuid Mangan and Lorcan McLoughlin.
15. Patrick Campbell; 14. Aitzol King, 13. Fionn Gibbons, 12. Daniel Hawkshaw, 11. George Coomber; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Andrew O’Mahony; 1. George Hadden, 2. Josh Hanlon, 3. Scott Wilson; 4. Charlie Irvine, 5. Adam McNamee; 6. Diarmuid Mangan, 7. Reuben Crothers (capt), 8. Lorcan McLoughlin.
16. Dominic Rhys Hey, 17. Kieran Ryan, 18. Joseph Mawhinney, 19. George Shaw, 20. Ronan O’Sullivan, 21. Michael Moloney, 22. Harry West, 23. Shay McCarthy, 24. Reece Malone, 25. Oisin Michel, 26. James McCormick.