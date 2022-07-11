Andy Farrell thrilled with Ireland's composure when it mattered most

Andy Farrell has never been shy about his objectives for this tour to New Zealand as a pivotal exercise in preparing his fast-developing Ireland squad for next year’s World Cup in France.

Before the 70-strong travelling party left Dublin for the toughest rugby destination of them all, the head coach had made it known he wanted to see what the management, support staff and 40 players were made of and his intention to put them all under intense pressure with five games of the highest intensity in an 18-day period.

With two matches still to be played, starting against the Maori All Blacks at Sky Stadium tomorrow morning (8:05am Irish time) and concluding four days later with a series-deciding third Test at the same ground, Farrell already has the added bonus of a history-making first win on New Zealand soil against the All Blacks thanks to Saturday’s 23-12 victory in Dunedin.

With that significant landmark came the knowledge that his players are fast learners and problem solvers because it has not just been in New Zealand that Ireland have learned hard lessons about themselves. It was only four months ago that Farrell’s team struggled to deal with an England side who had been reduced to 14 men just a minute into their Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’s men dominated the scrum contest, winning six penalties at the set-piece with Ireland also guilty of inaccuracy and ill-discipline that allowed the home side to build scoreboard pressure and even level the game at 15-15 after an hour before Farrell’s side got the job done and ran out 32-15 winners.

So when the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men after Angus Ta’avo’s sending off on 30 minutes at Forsyth Barr Stadium last Saturday, captain Johnny Sexton was reminded of that day in Twickenham and his side’s failure to impose their numerical advantage for the best part of an hour. There were certainly echoes of that performance as Ireland were unable to capitalise and even conceded a try to Beauden Barrett as New Zealand narrowed the tourists’ lead to 10-7 at half-time before a more composed and efficient second-half performance sealed the deal.

Picking up on Johnny Sexton’s observation about the way the team “regrouped and bounced back”, Farrell said: “I thought that was very impressive. They were calm at half-time. They knew exactly what to do. They knew not to get carried away. They knew how to control the game. They knew that at the forefront of that, that the defence was going to be absolutely crucial. There were some good lessons learned from that in terms of taking the points (when penalties were awarded) and not getting carried away with ourselves. There were parts of the game where it didn’t go our way. Some poor moments with regard to decision making with penalties, and some of those went back to back, and we put ourselves under pressure. We never once differed in our mentality which was strong.”

