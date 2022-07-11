Birthday boy Johnny Sexton: ‘There’s something bigger at stake now’

NEW ZEALAND 12 IRELAND 23

You have to love birthdays. A day to celebrate, put the feet up and prepare to be pampered by those nearest and dearest.

Except it never works out that way for most of us and even less so for Ireland’s captain marvel Johnny Sexton. When the skipper woke up here in Wellington this morning as a 37-year-old there were two main tasks ahead of him and certainly little time to sit back, relax and soak in the glory of Saturday’s historic first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

There will be plenty of time to properly savour the events in Dunedin in the years to come when the boots have finally been hung up, just as there will be time for the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year to reflect on every other achievement in his remarkable and enduring career as a fly-half and totemic leader.

Today, however, Sexton was back doing what he does best, driving standards on the training pitch as preparations were finalised for tomorrow’s second match against the Maori All Blacks and reminding this squad of the need to keep improving.

While for many, Saturday’s Test victory in New Zealand could be the perfect excuse to say ‘job done’ and coast through the final week of this tour with one eye on the beach, this is a group of players shaped by their captain every bit as it is by head coach Andy Farrell and the rest of the Irish management and for all the deserved plaudits they have received following their heroics in Dunedin there will be critical analysis of how much better Ireland’s performance should have been under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium and where those improvements need to be made if they are going to one better a get a series win.

It does not take an expert to know what is coming down the track when these rivals reconvene at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday but Sexton outlined it nonetheless.

“They’re an incredibly proud rugby nation. They’ll come out firing like they did last week, like they did this week and we’ll need to be prepared for that but at the same time we need to just concentrate on ourselves.

“We always give the opposition the respect they deserve. We’ll do our analysis and they’ll throw something different at us next week in terms of probably personnel, in terms of something different, and we’ll do that, but at the same time we’ll focus on what we can do better because there’s plenty of things that we need to do better on both sides of the ball if we want to get a series win down here.”

What Ireland did do well in Dunedin was start as they meant to go on, carrying hard, getting over the gainline and presenting lighting quick ruck ball to gather momentum that New Zealand were unable to stop without resorting to ill-discipline. They were 10-0 down after 13 minutes thanks to the first of Andrew Porter’s two tries inside three minutes and Sexton’s conversion and a penalty.

Then came a debilitating loss of home composure, first wing Leicester Fainga’anuku seeing yellow for making high contact with Mack Hansen and then prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi for taking out Garry Ringrose off the ball eight minutes later.

It got worse when replacement tighthead Angus Ta’avo saw red, with Ringrose again the victim, this time from a head on head collision which was immediately deemed a confirmed concussion to rule the centre out of the final Test.

Confusion reigned for a time as the All Blacks with both tightheads either in the bin or back in the dressing room forced to send on replacements front rowers at the expense of back rowers Dalton Papalii and Ardie Savea as referee Jaco Peyper called for an uncontested scrum.

Yet Ireland could not make hay, James Lowe knocking on midfield when the ball was launched off that scrum against just four Kiwis in the backfield and fly-half Beauden Barrett packing down at No.8. When Tu’ungafasi’s time in the bin was up, back on with him came both Papalii and Savea as the All Blacks erroneously returned to their full complement until Peyper ruled Savea must be permanently withdrawn.

It proved a costly decision given the impact the No.8 had on the first Test but beleaguered New Zealand still found a way back into the contest. James Ryan was next in the bin for killing the ball at the ruck and a fortunate bounce in front of the Irish posts allowed Beauden Barrett to pounce for an unlikely try, his brother Jordie’s conversion making it a three-point game for a half-time score of 10-7 to Ireland.

No wonder Sexton has called for improvements and hopefully for Ireland he will have recovered from the knee “tweak” that ended his night six minutes from time.

“Yeah, like for the amount of times we were in their 22 we didn’t score as many tries, we didn’t take as many opportunities that were presented to us, a couple of overlaps that we didn’t take and a couple of mistakes that we made.

“They make things hard for you of course. They play right on the edge but that’s where we need to be better. Against these guys you need to be clinical. We took a couple of chances but we also left a couple out there and if we want to be a really top team then that’s where we need to get better.”

Having climbed to number two in the world rankings behind the latest top dogs France, Ireland are clearly a top team and their second-half performance featuring another Porter try from close range, and eight more points from Sexton’s boot to render Will Jordan’s late, unconverted try for the All Blacks moot.

And where did it rank in the Sexton pantheon? “I don’t have much time to digest really. It is very special. The season ending was so disappointing for me with Leinster, it was pretty tough but it was also pretty easy to get back focused and to do something here. That is what a lot of the boys did from my province. The boys from the other province did exactly the same. We were ready to go. We got a small result tonight and there is obviously something bigger at stake now.”

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga’anuku (W Jordan, 48); B Barrett (R Mo’unga, 56), A Smith (F Fakatava, 61); G Bower (S Taukei’aho, 56), C Taylor (A Ross, 56), O Tu’ungafasi; B Retallick (P Tuipulotu, 48-55 HIA), S Barrett (P Tuipulotu, 73) ; D Papalii (A Ta’avao, 25-35 – YC rep; P G Sowakula, 68), S Cane – captain, A Savea (A Ross, 25-35 – YC rep, Savea w/d on 35).

Yellow cards: Fainga’anuku 17-27, Tu’ungafasi 25-35 Red card: Ta’avo 30

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose (B Aki, 30 - HIA), R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (J Carbery, 74), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 68); A Porter (C Healy, 64), D Sheehan (R Herring, 63), T Furlong (F Bealham, 64); T Beirne, J Ryan (K Treadwell, 68); P O’Mahony (C Doris 76 – HIA), J van der Flier, C Doris (J Conan, 63).

Yellow card: Ryan 39-49

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)