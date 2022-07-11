Paul O’Connell puts scale of Ireland’s achievement into context

It was Paul O’Connell who gave the perspective that relayed the magnitude of Ireland’s achievement in beating the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand turf to Tadhg Beirne and his fellow locks.

The forwards coach who won 107 caps for Ireland, earned six of those against New Zealand between 2002 and 2013 as well as facing the All Blacks in all three Tests on the British & Irish Lions tour of 2005.

Nine games and O’Connell tasted only defeat and with Ireland having now beaten the All Blacks four times since he retired due to injury at the 2015 World Cup, the former national captain was only too eager to impress the facts on Beirne, James Ryan and replacement Kieran Treadwell following Saturday’s 23-12 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“Paulie came up to myself, Cheese and Treadz and was just chatting to us,” Beirne said of their post-match dressing room conversation. “He said to us 'You lads don't even realise it, how special it is. This hasn't happened to Irish teams before. You boys have almost got used to beating them'.

“But I wouldn't say that! We've also lost to them a lot of times and lost to them in big games. But Paulie never got to beat them and we've done it now twice in 12 months. That's pretty special for this group.

“I think the way we performed last week and the way we performed this week, it will give us a lot of confidence in terms of our ability. It felt like we were the better team, in patches, it felt like we were the better team last week.

“We took that confidence into this week. Hopefully we will be able to step it up another level for next week.” Both Ireland and Beirne stepped up a level from first Test defeat to victory a week later and the Munster and Lions lock felt all the more comfortable in Dunedin with an hour under his belt at Eden Park which marked his first game back from a thigh injury he sustained during the Six Nations in March. He was making telling involvements throughout, leading the Irish forwards with his 43 metres made, including the decisive second-minute break from halfway that led to Andrew Porter’s opening try as well as big role in the loosehead prop’s decisive second score, eight minutes after half-time.

“For me, last week, my first game in a long time, bit of a shock to the system. I was nowhere near where I wanted to be.

“I've watched that game a few times myself and I knew where I needed to improve and where I didn't. There were a lot of areas I needed to improve, if I am being honest.

“I had a massive focus personally to step up my performance massively. Hopefully I did that.

“Thankfully I ran a few good lines off Johnny (Sexton). He's world-class. He's just able to see that and put you through those holes.” Now Ireland need to raise their game one more time if they are to withstand the inevitable All Black backlash and go on to win the series, making yet more history if they manage to win the third Test in Wellington this Saturday.

“Personally, and for the team, it would mean everything,” Beirne said of winning next weekend. “From the day we met a couple of weeks ago, that was the first thing we said; 'We are good enough to come here and get a series win.'