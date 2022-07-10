Ireland seek to back up New Zealand performance against Maori All Blacks

There will be no time to smell the roses for Ireland’s tourists in Wellington this week.

A first Test win against the All Blacks in New Zealand made history for Andy Farrell’s team in Dunedin over the weekend but the squad has since moved on to the nation’s capital for the final week in-country and a second game against the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday (8:05am Irish time) to negotiate before a series-deciding third Test this Saturday.

The head coach has consistently placed the games against the Maori on a par with the three Tests as important markers for the development of his extended squad a year out from the World Cup in France and having lost the first of their meetings in Hamilton on June 29, Ireland will want to level this mini-series to continue the momentum gained by victory over New Zealand.

“Look, we’ve created a little bit of history for ourselves, little old Ireland, we’ve earned the right to take it to the last weekend, haven’t we, to see what we can do in the final week,” Farrell said.

“There are bigger things to think about in regards to this tour for us. We’ve some young lads in that changing rom who have been inspired by these lot (the Test side) who want to get back out there on Tuesday night and perform well against the Maori.

“These lads have taken a lot of pain – that’s what we’ve put them under – the pressure of taking them out of their comfort zone and the weeks have been totally different from what they’ve been used to before because of trying to play five games in such a short space of time and there’s been no whingeing.

“Mentally they’ve been really tough and they’ll back the lads up as well to make sure that they’re in good form for Tuesday.”

The Irish squad has sustained numerous casualties on this demanding tour with consequences for Farrell’s selection for this game. Fly-half Harry Byrne will have been pencilled in to face the Maori but is now on his way home to Ireland with a hamstring injury, leaving Leinster team-mate Ciaran Frawley the likely candidate to start at 10 in partnership with Craig Casey at scrum-half.

Centre James Hume is already back at Ulster receiving treatment on a groin injury he suffered in Hamilton, Ireland have been further stretched by Test-starting 13 Garry Ringrose’s tour-ending confirmed concussion last Saturday.

With Farrell now likely to start Bundee Aki, who captained this side in the first game, and Robbie Henshaw in the third Test, that could mean a start at outside centre for Keith Earls alongside Hume’s replacement Stuart McCloskey at 12. Earls started the first Maori game on the wing but the back three could see Mike Lowry in at full-back with Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour the wings.

Niall Scannell is the potential starter at hooker with Dave Heffernan stood down for 12 days following a concussion in the first Test while Jeremy Loughman may be replaced by late call-up Ed Byrne at loosehead.

Maori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan named his team to face the tourists on Sunday with a eight players included from Wellington’s Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes, including All Black TJ Perenara.

The scrum-half moves off the bench from the 32-17 Hamilton win a fortnight ago to lead the side out at Sky Stadium, taking over from co-captain and fellow Test nine Brad Weber in a side showing six changes from that first meeting.

“We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday,” McMillan said, “we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too.”

MAORI ALL BLACKS: J Moorby (Hurricanes); S Stevenson (Chiefs), B Sullivan (Hurricanes), A Nankivell (Chiefs), C Garden-Bachop (Highlanders); J Ioane (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) – captain; O Norris (Chiefs), K Eklund (Blues), T Lomax (Hurricanes); M Selby-Rickit (Highlanders), I Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes); R Prinsep (Hurricanes), B Harmon (Highlanders), C Grace (Crusaders).

Replacements: L Apisal (Auckland), T Williams (Crusaders), M Renata (Blues), M Hicks (Highlanders), C Delany (Hurricanes), B Weber (Chiefs), R Love (Hurricanes), B Proctor (Hurricanes).

IRELAND XV (possible): M Lowry (Ulster); J O’Brien (Leinster), K Earls (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster); C Frawley (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); E Byrne (Leinster), N Scannell (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster); J McCarthy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster); C Prendergast (Connacht), N Timoney (Ulster), G Coombes (Munster).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)