'It's a bit of an eye-opener' - Ian Foster stunned by All Blacks loss

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster admitted their historic home defeat to Ireland at Dunedin on Saturday morning was 'an eye-opener'.

Foster became the first All Blacks coach to lose to Ireland on home soil with Andy Farrell's charges recording a 12-23 win.

Though he bemoaned 'an unacceptable amount of errors in terms of the handling stuff', he was quick to praise the manner in which Ireland 'pressured out skillsets.'

A red card to Angus Ta’avao and yellow cards to Ofa Tuungafasi and Leicester Fainga’anuku were amongst the talking points of an incredible game but Foster refused to place any blame for the loss on the performance of referee Jaco Peyper.

Indeed Foster insisted that most of the issues that impact his side were of their own making.

“We’ve had a couple of starts are substandard, which we're going to have to improve on,” Foster said.

“I love the attitude of the team through that rather chaotic quarter where things were happening and with the cards.

“That try (from Andrew Porter) at the start of the second half hurt us. It’s hard trying to play catch up with 14 men against a really well organised defensive team. But you know there was some probably an unacceptable amount of errors in terms of the handling stuff.”

He continued: “That's what test matches are about and we were a bit off in terms of dealing with that. I think it's a bit of an eye-opener, particularly for a few newer players to feel that sort of tension and pressure and trying to force things when you're one man down."

In terms of the cards issued by the South African referee, Foster shrugged: “It is what it is.”

He said. “I think no one saw it (the Ta'avago clash on Garry Ringrose) as intentional but there was certainly head on head contact. Then the two yellow cards previously...I guess that the officials are reasonably clear on them...we’re not grizzling about the cards.”

The win now sets up a winner take all third test in Wellington next weekend - and intense scrutiny for Foster and his coaching team in the days ahead.

"We've just got to be better than that,” he said. “You get test matches where things happen and we don't get the rub of the green. The first lineout, the TMO was telling the ref that Ireland should be penalised he didn't hear him and they went down to the other end and scored. But we were our own worst enemy in that second half. We've got to be better. We can still win with 14. We've just got to trust ourselves and trust what we do, and ultimately back your own skill level. That’s something we’ve got to go away and work hard on.”