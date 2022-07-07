All-Black concussion protocols 'crystal clear' as Whitelock out of second test 

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster insisted the All Blacks’ approach to World Rugby’s concussion protocols is “crystal clear” after standing down Sam Whitelock for 12 days.

Foster had on Thursday been asked to compare his team’s stance on lock Whitelock with that of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and appeared to suggest they were similar cases.

Sexton, named later in the day to start once more at fly-half, had been removed from the field on 31 minutes of Ireland’s 42-19 first Test defeat in Auckland at the request of the independent match day doctor to investigate a potential concussive incident but while he failed his HIA1 off-field and did not return to the match, the fly-half did pass HIA2 post-match and then HIA3 on Tuesday following two nights’ rest.

That has satisfied the Irish team medical staff, following World Rugy protocols regarding head injuries, that a concussion was not confirmed and the skipper was available for selection for Saturday’s sold-out second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Whitelock, by contrast, presented post-match with a delayed-onset concussion and as per new World Rugby protocols, separate to the current HIA processes, was ruled out for 12 days whereas Sexton was passed fit with “concussion not confirmed”.

Asked to compare Sexton and Whitelock’s cases on the basis they were similar, Foster replied: “I can't answer that question from their perspective because I don't know the circumstances.

“What I do know is that from our perspective with Sammy is, the protocols are crystal clear.

“If it looks like you have taken a knock and then you fail a HIA, you go to a 12-day programme. That's pretty crystal clear to us.” Foster was asked if he would be surprised if Sexton played against the All Blacks this Saturday, which has since been confirmed.

“I don't know that he is playing,” Foster replied, adding: “All I know is the protocols that we are trying to apply are pretty simple and clear to understand.” Whitelock’s absence from the second row was covered by moving Scott Barrett from blindside flanker to lock alongside Brodie Retallick and back-rower Dalton Papalii promoted from the replacements to number six as the only change to the All Blacks starting line-up from last weekend.

There are four changes to the All Blacks bench, however, with potential debuts for hooker Aidan Ross and scrum-half Folau Fakatava while lock Patrick Tuipulotu comes onto the bench to replace Papalii.

NEW ZEALAND (v Ireland, 2nd Test): J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, A Smith; G Bower, C Taylor, O Tu’ungafasi; B Retallick, S Barrett; D Papalii, S Cane – captain, A Savea.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, A Ross, A Ta’avao, P Tuipulotu, P G Sowakula, F Fakatava, R Mo’unga, W Jordan.